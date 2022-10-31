World Series odds, predictions: Astros vs. Phillies player props for Game 3

The Astros were able to strike back in Game 2 and even up the series, but now on Halloween night, the series will shift back to Philadelphia, where all the momentum will hang in the balance. It is no secret how vital these swing games can be to winning a championship. So let’s find out who may or may not be helping their clubs get the upper hand tonight.

Lance McCullers over 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

McCullers has been dynamite for the Astros since returning from injury in August, and his wicked stuff has been on full display this postseason. He should have another successful outing against this Phillies lineup that swings and misses quite a bit.

In Game 2, we saw the Phillies strike out 11 times, nine of which were by way of Framber Valdez and his devastating curveball. Unfortunately for the Phillies, McCullers is a guy who now relies on his slider a majority of the time. He throws it nearly 29 percent of the time, which actually aligns with his career strikeout rate against this Phillies lineup. In 59 combined at-bats, this Phillies lineup has struck out 31 percent of the time against McCullers.

Lastly, this total has proved to be too low for McCullers, as he’s gone over it in 65 percent of his past 40 starts. That gives us -185 implied odds that he’ll go over again tonight.

Kyle Tucker over 1.5 total bases (+130)

Tucker made a statement in Game 1 as he blasted two homers to drive in four of his team’s five runs. After a quiet Game 2, he’s in an excellent spot to mash once again.

He is one of the few guys with good numbers against Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard, as he’s 1 for 3. However, he has an xBA of .449 and an xSLG of .492. On top of his expected positive regression, Syndergaard also struggled mightily against lefties this season, as he allowed them to slug .424. However, the damage is also far from done, as he has a 4.91 xFIP against lefties, and with the way Tucker has been swinging the bat, he should be the one to cash in.

Bryson Stott under 0.5 hits (+110)

While Stott has had his moments over this tough postseason run, overall, it has been a struggle for him at the plate. He’s hitting just .176 entering Game 3 and now has to face a pitcher that dominated left-handed pitching this season.

McCullers was lethal against lefties during the regular season, as they hit just .165 off of him and had a 28 percent strikeout rate. We will see him use his curveball and change up frequently to Stott, and those are not two pitches that Stott will have a great shot at.

Stott led the team in run value versus curveballs in the regular season but has an xBA of .212. Then against change-ups, he had a negative two-run value and an xBA of .266. Given the way both guys are trending, McCullers should keep Stott quiet.