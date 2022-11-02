World Series Game 4 preview: Astros vs. Phillies odds, prediction and picks

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Houston Astros for Game 4 of the World Series Wednesday night, and Houston needs to bounce back.

Lance McCullers put together one of the all-time worst World Series pitching performances in Game 3. Per FOX Sports, McCullers became the first pitcher to allow five home runs in a single World Series game.

Surprisingly, the Philadelphia pitching combination of Ranger Suárez, Connor Brogdon, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, and Andrew Bellatti shut out the Astros. Now is the worst time for the Houston bats to go cold.

Meanwhile, Houston starting pitcher Cristian Javier needs to stop the bleeding, as Astros starters have a 7.46 ERA this series.

Is there any value we can find in Game 4? How should bettors attack this matchup?

Read on for the odds and my betting pick for Game 4 of the World Series

Astros vs. Phillies MLB odds

Moneyline: HOU (+100) vs. PHI (-118)

Spread: HOU -1.5 (+158) vs. PHI +1.5 (-192)

Total: Over 7.5 (+100) | Under 7.5 (-122)

Astros vs. Phillies probable pitchers

Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA) vs. Aaron Nola (11-13, 32.5 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies pick

Under 7.5 total runs (-122)

Javier should pitch well. He threw 150 innings this season with a 2.54 ERA. Moreover, Javier’s expected statistics prove he isn’t due for much regression.

Javier also has playoff experience, as he’s posted a 2.70 ERA in 14 postseason appearances.

However, Javier’s first postseason start was a beauty, as he pitched 5 ⅓ shutout innings against the Yankees in the ALCS. He allowed only one hit and struck out five.

I’m unsure whether Houston’s lineup can bounce back after last night’s performance. The Astros failed to deliver in a great matchup against Suárez and were shut down by a quartet of unreliable relief pitchers. The Astros whiffed seven times and produced only five singles.

Philadelphia’s lineup seems dangerous following Tuesday’s seven-run outburst. But there is speculation that McCullers was tipping his pitches, including by former pitcher Pedro Martinez, which would have provided a significant advantage to Philadelphia.

The Phillies lineup may be overvalued entering Game 4.

Both offenses are trending down, which could point toward a lower-scoring game. Plus, neither team used its best or highest-leverage relievers in Game 3.

Moreover, both bullpens should be extra rested following the one-day postponement of Game 3.

I haven’t mentioned Phillies starter Aaron Nola yet. He struggled in his last two outings, but his BABIP allowed was .375 in those games. That number should regress to .300 and Nola should allow fewer baserunners and runs.

Nola was lights out in the Wildcard and NLDS, tossing 12 ⅔ scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts and only three walks. These outings better indicate Nola’s true talent.

After all, Nola is the first pitcher since 1884 to toss more than 220 strikeouts with less than 30 walks in a single season, per Baseball Reference.

This matchup features undervalued starting pitchers, overvalued lineups and well-rested bullpens.

Therefore, I’ll be betting on the under 7.5 (-122).