Astros vs. Phillies odds, predictions: Game 4 features options for player props

The World Series continues on Wednesday night as Philadelphia Phillies look to take a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros.

If you don’t have a rooting interest in the game, you can always consider getting involved in some player props.

I’ll highlight a tendency I’ve spotted with one of the starting pitchers and examine how to profit from it in this Game 4 matchup.

Brandon Marsh to record one hit (-110)

Cristian Javier will get the start on the mound for the Astros, and while he’s never faced the Phillies before, Marsh is one of two Philadelphia players to step in the box against the Houston right-hander. In seven at-bats, Marsh has four hits, including a double. The Phillies center fielder is coming off a two-hit performance in Game 3 that included a solo home run.

According to Baseball Savant, Javier has a four-pitch arsenal. He throws a four-seamer (59.9%), a slider (27.6%), a curveball (8.3%), and a changeup (4.1%). When you look at that pitch mix, Marsh would be wise almost to eliminate the curveball and changeup when he comes to the plate.

Sometimes, less can mean more for a hitter like Marsh, who has struggled this postseason. He’s hitting just .206 during the playoffs but has his highest launch angle (14 degrees) when facing a fastball. His best chance for success would be to sit on the heater and avoid chasing the slider.

Given Javier’s tendency to fall behind hitters, as evidenced by a career first-pitch strike rate of 51.2%, I think Marsh will see some fastballs inside the strike zone to take a crack at. I’ll also sprinkle some action on him to record two hits at +660 odds.

Kyle Schwarber to record a run (-120)

Before you can score a run, you first have to get on base. And right now, only Bryce Harper’s done a better job of getting on base for the Phillies than Kyle Schwarber.

This postseason, Schwarber trails Harper (.414 OBP) with a .393 on-base percentage, but he has twice as many walks (12) as any player on the Phillies roster.

While it’s not often you see a guy like Schwarber with 46 home runs batting leadoff, that strategy has worked for Philadelphia. Schwarber hit only .218 during the regular season, but he’s always been highly regarded for his keen eye at the plate. However, it’s his power that troubles opposing hitters, so they proceed carefully when he steps inside the box.

Javier is a pitcher who can get a little loose with his command. Last year he had a 4.71 BB/9 ratio during the regular season and a 5.06 BB/9 during the postseason. The 25-year-old could be swayed by the gravity of the moment when pitching on the road in front of a raucous Philadelphia crowd.

If Schwarber can get on base, he has a great chance to score, given the Phillies hitters behind him. He’s scored at least one run in eight of the past 10 postseason games, and he’s undoubtedly a threat to drive himself in with a home run.

After hitting five home runs on Tuesday, look for the Phillies hitters to continue swinging for the fences. That tends to be the game plan for opposing hitters against Javier, given their average launch angle of 25.4 degrees this season.