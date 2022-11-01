Astros vs. Phillies odds, prediction: World Series Game 3 could spotlight offense

After a rainout on Monday, the World Series resumes on Tuesday with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Houston Astros in Game 3.

Philadelphia took advantage of the extra rest day by swapping out right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard for the southpaw Ranger Suárez. Houston will stick with its original starter, Lance McCullers Jr.

However, I’m not sure it matters much, as I project Houston’s offense will be raring to go after sitting around idly the night before.

Astros vs. Phillies MLB odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Moneyline: HOU (-130) vs. PHI (+110)

Spread: HOU -1.5 (130) vs. PHI +1.5 (-155)

Total: Over 8 (-105) | Under 8 (-115)

Astros vs. Phillies probable pitchers

Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA) vs. Ranger Suárez (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies pick

Astros team total over 3.5 runs (-145)

It should be quite an atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park, with more than 45,000 fans expected to walk through the turnstiles. And when you factor in that the fans will be a bit restless following yesterday’s rainout, I think we should be in for quite a treat.

The weather looks like it will cooperate as it is unseasonably warm this time of the year on the East Coast. According to our Action Weather Report, we should have clear skies with comfortable temperatures of around 62 degrees. The humidity could also be about 90%, meaning there is less resistance when a ball is hit up in the air. Generally, the conditions tend to favor hitters when you have a humidity of 50% or more.

Suárez pitched in relief in Game 1, throwing 11 pitches and retiring two batters. And while he performed admirably, his head-to-head numbers against the Astros are still a bit concerning. According to Baseball Savant, Houston’s current roster is hitting .429 against the left-hander with a .609 wOBA and a .783 xSLG in 23 plate appearances.

Moreover, FanGraphs ranks the Astros second against lefties with a wRC+ value of 124. As a result, I don’t think this Houston offense will have too many complaints about the hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

For whatever reason, the Phillies prefer Suárez over Syndergaard in this spot. And in his final regular-season start, the Astros roughed up the left-hander for six runs on seven hits in three innings.

I don’t think the Phillies have many good options in this spot, as their rotation lacks the same kind of depth the Astros have. Through nine games this postseason, the Astros have scored at least four runs seven times. I like that trend to continue as my model projects they’ll create at least 4.59 runs in this contest.

Thus, I’ll look to play the Astros over 3.5 runs at BetMGM.