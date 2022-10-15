Guardians vs Yankees Game 3 predictions, odds: Can the Yankees take command of the series?

After a tightly contested Game 2, where we saw the Guardians rally on multiple occasions before eventually taking the game in extras, this series is tied. Cleveland’s victory sets the stage for a crucial third game as the series shifts to Cleveland, and the Guardians will have one of their best young arms on the mound.

Can the Guardians win this swing game and put the Yankees on the brink of elimination? Let’s take a closer look to find out.

Yankees vs. Guardians bet

Pick: Yankees moneyline (-115)

Yankees vs. Guardians analysis

The Yankees’ offense has been a shell of itself thus far in the postseason, and it starts at the top with Aaron Judge. He began to struggle down the stretch despite breaking the single-season home-run record, and those struggles have carried over to the postseason. Judge is now 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts.

However, he and the rest of the Yankees lineup are in an excellent spot to get back on track tonight.

Cleveland’s starter, Triston McKenzie, has been lights out for the past two months and enters his second career postseason start raring to go.

While the 25-year-old has been on a tear, he is due for some sizable regression. He has tremendous stuff, but when he’s not generating swings and misses, the opposition’s contact is usually hard.

McKenzie finished in the bottom 25 percent of the majors in average exit velocity allowed, hard-hit rate and barrel rate. Those are not numbers with which you want to go up against this powerful Yankee lineup. His FIP of 3.59 and xERA of 3.54 tell the true story of McKenzie’s season, and the Yankees are just the team to knock him back down to Earth.

As for the Yankees’ starter, Luis Severino is due for positive regression, and we got a glimpse of that in his final regular-season start, where he threw seven no-hit innings against Texas. Severino has elite stuff when he is on, and we already saw the Guardians’ difficulties with velocity and hard-breaking pitches in game one against Gerrit Cole.

Cleveland is not a team that will make him pay with mistakes, as they finished 28th in ISO and 16th in wRC+. The Guardians generate offense by stringing hits together, and they won’t have the boost of playing in Yankee Stadium to help their slugging ability.

Expect Severino to generate plenty more whiff than we’re used to seeing from Cleveland and keep the offense quiet for the duration of this one. And the Guardians burned through three of their best relievers in Game 2.