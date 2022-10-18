Game 5 AL Division Series: Guardians vs. Yankees odds and information to shape your play

The New York Yankees jumped out to an early 3-0 lead against the Guardians in Game 4 and held on for a 4-2 victory. Now, following Monday’s rainout, the series resumes Tuesday in the Bronx for a decisive Game 5.

Aaron Civale remains the starter for the visitors, while the Yankees replaced Jameson Taillon with Nestor Cortes, who started Game 2. He went five innings, allowing six hits, three walks and two earned runs while striking out three. Taillon came on in relief in Game 2 and suffered the loss after allowing two earned runs in the 10th inning.

We’ve seen plenty of upsets this postseason, and I think the pressure lies squarely on the home team with New York as high as -180 favorites.

The Guardians have a puncher’s chance to escape with a victory.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB odds

Moneyline: CLE (+152) vs. NYY (-180)

Spread: CLE +1.5 (-142) vs. NYY -1.5 (+118)

Total: Over 7 (+100) | Under 7 (-122)

Guardians vs. Yankees pick

Guardians vs. Yankees probable pitchers

Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) vs. Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA)

This matchup moves to the Bronx just one day after a Game 4 in Cleveland. It’ll be all hands on deck for both teams, as it wouldn’t surprise me if neither starter can pitch deep into the ballgame. Cleveland already got a glimpse of Cortes in Game 2.

Civale has been fairly efficient against this Yankees roster. According to Baseball Savant, New York is hitting .263 with a .314 wOBA against him in In 81 plate appearances. I think Civale’s numbers this season have been somewhat misleading. Per FanGraphs, his advanced numbers (3.80 xERA / 3.87 FIP) have outperformed his traditional ERA (4.92) by more than an entire run.

Civale’s also dealt with multiple stints on the IL this season. First, he missed time with a strained glute muscle in May, then suffered a sprained ligament in his pitching wrist in July, and in September, he had inflammation in his pitching elbow.

But Civale has looked good since his return. He’s allowed no more than two earned runs in his past four starts. The Guardians won all four of those games with two outings resulting in a quality start.

Cleveland is 7-1 in Civale’s past eight starts.

It’s worth noting that the Guardians bullpen has the second-best ERA this postseason (0.70) behind the Astros, while the Yankees rank sixth (3.55) in this category.

Lastly, our Action Labs database, which dates back to 2005, shows that home teams in Game 5 of the divisional round are just 7-14 in this spot for a loss of 9.55 units. And just 1-7 in the past eight games.