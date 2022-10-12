Phillies vs Braves Game 2 betting preview: Can the Braves even up the series?

For the second time in as many series, the Philadelphia Phillies came out and stole Game 1. However, this time around, their runs came on multiple two-out rallies instead of all at once.

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves did not go down without a fight, however, as they rallied from six runs down but ultimately fell short in the bottom of the ninth. Today, they’ll look to punch back, but that may be easier said than done as Phillies star right-hander Zack Wheeler will be on the mound.

So, can the Braves even up the series? Or will the Phillies put them on the brink of elimination? Let’s dive in to find out.

Phillies vs. Braves bet

Pick: Over 7 (-115)

Phillies vs. Braves analysis

While it appears that the Phillies lineup has sprung to life in the postseason, we have to look back and give credit to just how good they were in the regular season. This Philadelphia team finished top 10 in hard-hit rate, average exit velocity, expected batting average, and XWOBACON. They have a very potent lineup, and they also put up those numbers in large part without reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, as he was out for months.

This afternoon this red-hot lineup will face Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright. Wright had a breakout campaign as he came into the season with an enhanced arsenal, and it saw immediate results. He finished 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. He also succeeded against this Philadelphia lineup, throwing three quality starts in three outings. However, the underlying metrics point toward this start going in a different direction.

While Wright’s stuff improved this season, he still gave up a great deal of hard contact, finishing in the bottom 35 percent of the league in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate. That level of hard contact is bound to catch up to him and is the explanation for why his xERA is 3.89, and his FIP is 3.58. With the way this Phillies lineup is swinging the bat lately, they should touch up Wright this afternoon.

What made the Phillies’ game one victory so massive is that now they are in an excellent spot as they turn to Wheeler for Game 2. Wheeler had another tremendous season as he posted a 2.82 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and averaged over a strikeout per inning. Like his counterpart, his season also included three quality starts against this Braves lineup, but also like Wright, Wheeler is due for some regression.

Wheeler is essentially a two-pitch pitcher as he attacks hitters with his fastball and slider. However, for a pitcher who can put hitters away with two strikes, he doesn’t generate many swings and misses to get there. As a result, he ended the season in the bottom half of all qualified pitchers in whiff rate.

On top of that, his heavy fastball usage does not allow him to miss many barrels. As a result, his barrels per plate appearance jumped from 2.9 last year to 5.1 this season.

This Braves lineup has proved they can turn around a fastball and do it with authority. Atlanta led the majors in XWOBACON and barrel rate while also finishing second in hard-hit rate and average exit velocity.

Game 2 may look a lot like Game 1, except both lineups could trade blows early on. Each starter is due for some sizable regression, and these are two of the best lineups in baseball. Both teams burned through quite a few quality relievers yesterday. If the scoring starts early, there may not be many options to put out the fire.