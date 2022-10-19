NLCS Game 2 preview: Phillies vs. Padres odds, prediction and picks

The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS with the help of two impressive solo home runs from sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. One run was all they’d need on the night as Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia bullpen held the Padres to just one hit in the ballgame.

Game 2 features another set of quality pitchers as Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies against Padres left-hander Blake Snell.

Both pitchers have decent numbers against the opposition despite team losses in their three head-to-head matchups. We’ll look at those numbers to see what they might reveal for today’s contest.

Phillies vs. Padres MLB odds

Moneyline: PHI (+105) vs. SD (-125)

Spread: PHI +1.5 (-210) vs. SD -1.5 (+175)

Total: Over 6.5 (-130) | Under 6.5 (+110)

Phillies vs. Padres pick

Phillies ML (+105)

Phillies vs. Padres probable pitchers

Aaron Nola (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Blake Snell (1-0, 3.12 ERA)

There were always signs of the Phillies being a good team, given their quality at the top of the rotation. The initial thought was they could be a force in the playoffs if the team ever got it together and played consistent baseball.

If anything, last night’s game validated that notion as Wheeler almost effortlessly mowed one Padres hitter after another. He needed just 83 pitches to get through seven innings of work.

Now the Phillies will hand the ball off to Nola, who already has two wins this postseason and has yet to allow a run in 12 2/3 innings of work. Nola is an exciting study when you compare his regular season numbers with his advanced metrics.

Nola finished two games under .500 (11-13) with a 3.25 ERA. However, when you look at his underlying numbers, his 2.58 FIP and 2.74 xERA would suggest he’s been a far better pitcher. Moreover, given the kind of run he’s on now, this is one pitcher I’m not running to the window to fade anytime soon.

I found quite a few similarities between the two starting pitchers. Like Nola, Snell also finished the regular season under .500 (8-10), and his 2.80 FIP / 3.19 xERA also points to some positive regression for the left-hander.

If we look at the pitcher-batter splits, in 78 plate appearances, the Phillies roster is hitting .190 with a .329 wOBA against Snell. And in 128 plate appearances against Nola, the Padres are hitting .223 with a .319 wOBA.

The thing to watch for in this matchup is whether Snell can command his pitches. According to FanGraphs, he walked 3.59 hitters per nine innings, while Nola had a 1.27 BB/9 ratio.

Snell already issued eight walks in 8 2/3 innings this postseason. And while you might expect the Padres to bounce back off their shutout loss in the opener, I can’t overlook the value my model is showing with the Phillies, as I have them closer to a -118 favorite.