Two World Series MVP futures to consider

What’s with all these upsets?

The 2022 MLB playoffs have felt like a March Madness tournament, with quite a few teams pulling off some big upsets. In the wild-card round, we witnessed Philadelphia (+120), Seattle (+140) and San Diego (+160 win their series as underdogs. The Phillies and Mariners even completed a two-game sweep in their series.

Then in the NLDS, the Phillies (+160) knocked off the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves. But the Padres (+180) weren’t about to be outdone as they took out a 111-win Dodgers team despite having failed to win any of their six head-to-head regular-season series.

Yet while some might attribute these upsets to the wild-card expansion and contracted playoff schedule due to the lockout, it’s not uncommon for teams to get hot in the postseason and go all the way.

Since 1994, the first year of the wild-card in baseball, there have been seven wild-card teams to win the World Series, with the most recent winner being the Washington Nationals in 2019.

Any value still left on the board?

If you’re late to the party, you’ve lost a ton of value on teams like the Padres or Phillies to win the title this year. Heading into the playoffs, the Phillies had the longest odds at +3500, while the Padres were +2800.

The Phillies’ odds are now at +340, with the Padres at +320. And if you’re like me and already sitting on some Houston Astros futures, there aren’t many suitable options for hedging at those prices.

However, one option is still available, and that’s the World Series MVP market. Moreover, this is an excellent option if you already fancy the Phillies or Padres to go all the way.

Bryce Harper +1900

If you were trying to build the perfect baseball player, you might want to start with a Bryce Harper prototype. At 16 years old, the Las Vegas native burst onto the scene when Sports Illustrated put him on the June cover of their magazine as the next great phenom.

Harper lived up to the hype in his first season as he went to the All-Star Game before winning the NL Rookie of the Year award. Since then, he picked up two Silver Slugger Awards, two NL MVP awards, and he’s a seven-time All-Star.

This postseason, Harper leads all hitters with a .435 batting average. He’s tied for first in home runs (three) and second in RBIs (six).

What’s impressive about him is his ability to hit left-handed pitching. According to FanGraphs, he has a career .362 OBP, .196 ISO, and a 121 wRC+ value when facing southpaws.

There’s no question that Harper can put a team on his back. And if the Phillies can go all the way, you can count on him being in the middle of all the action.

Manny Machado +2500

Although it’s been another banner year for Manny Machado, he’s had the most impact on his team this season than at any other time in his career. Per ESPN, Machado finished with a career-high 6.8 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), and he’s likely to receive some regular-season MVP votes for his efforts.

Machado hit .298 during the regular season while depositing 32 home runs with 102 RBIs. The right-handed slugger carried the Padres for long stretches this season when they struggled offensively in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr.

We’ve seen Machado continue his fine form this postseason as he’s tied for the team lead in RBIs (five) while hitting .296 with two home runs. And although Trent Grisham has been tremendous for the Padres with three home runs, five RBIs, and a .381 batting average, he hit just .184 during the regular season despite swatting 17 home runs.

Nonetheless, since we know Machado has a proven track record of getting the job done, I think he’s more likely to hit closer to his career numbers, while Grisham is due for some regression.