NL division series preview: Phillies vs. Braves odds, prediction and picks

The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-five divisional round series. While Atlanta had the luxury of a bye during the wild-card round, Philadelphia had to fight its way in with back-to-back road victories over the Cardinals.

Thus, it might take a little while for the competitive juices of the Braves to start flowing after waiting six days for their next competitive game. As a result, it’s entirely possible the Braves could experience a somewhat sluggish start against the Phillies in the series opener.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB odds

Moneyline: PHI (+170) vs. ATL (-205)

Spread: PHI +1.5 (-130) vs. ATL -1.5 (+110)

Total: Over 7 (-120) | Under 7 (+100)

Phillies vs. Braves pick

Phillies F5 RL +0.5 (+100)

Phillies vs. Braves probable pitchers

Ranger Suárez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) vs. Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA)

Part of the penalty for not finishing with a higher record in the conference means Philadelphia won’t be able to start their frontline pitchers in the series opener. That means the Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suárez for Game 1.

However, while the Phillies are probably more derided for their bullpen, their starting pitching remains somewhat undervalued. For a pitcher that slots in third in the Phillies rotation, Suárez has put up good numbers of his own. His win-loss record is three games above .500, while his 3.87 FIP and 3.82 xFIP don’t point to much regression when evaluated against his traditional ERA.

And if we look at the head-to-head splits, this Braves roster is hitting just .220 with a .347 SLG in 118 at-bats against Suárez. As for his counterpart, Max Fried, the Phillies have had more success against the Braves left-hander. In 199 at-bats, this current Phillies roster is hitting .256 with a .437 SLG against Fried.

I looked at Fried’s four starts against the Phillies this season, and he failed to win a decision. That tells me that the Phillies have been competitive against the southpaw, at least during the early frames.

It’s worth noting that among all the teams that reached the postseason, the Phillies had the highest batting average against lefties (.266), according to FanGraphs. Fried will need to be particularly mindful of Bryce Harper in the middle of the Phillies’ lineup. In 28 at-bats, the slugger has a .286 / .375 / .571 line against Fried with two home runs.

My model makes the Braves no more than a -162 favorite in this contest. But instead of backing the Phillies for the entire game, I’ll look to play them on the first five run line.

While I don’t think you can treat the playoffs and regular season as the same, I was buoyed to find that our Action Labs database shows that Suárez is on a 3-0 run in this spot against the Braves, while Fried failed to cover the first five spread in each of his past three outings.

I’ll take a shot with the visitors at easy money, as I think their starting pitcher and offense can at least keep the scoreline even through five innings.