Red Sox vs. Reds prediction: It’s all about total runs

At 71-75, the Boston Red Sox are in danger of finishing in last place for the fifth time in 11 years. Boston currently trails the fourth-place Baltimore Orioles by five games as it heads to Cincinnati for a two-game series with the Reds.

Brayan Bello will get the start for Boston, while Cincinnati will counter with a left-hander in Nick Lodolo. Neither pitcher has made an appearance against the opposing team, and that lack of familiarity could point to some value for under bettors on Tuesday night.

Red Sox vs. Reds MLB odds

Moneyline: BOS (-122) vs. CIN (+104)

Spread: BOS -1.5 (+132) vs. CIN +1.5 (-160)

Total: Over 8.5 (-112) | Under 8.5 (-108)

Red Sox vs. Reds probable pitchers

Brayan Bello (1-6, 5.10 ERA) vs. Nick Lodolo (4-6, 3.81 ERA)

The stats for Bello might look hideous on the surface when you consider his plus-five ERA, but his 2.76 FIP points to a ton of positive regression. What’s impressive about his FIP is that it’s despite walking 4.46 hitters per nine innings. In 42 1/3 innings, the Dominican native has yet to allow a home run.

There are other signs of promise, considering his first-pitch strike rate of 62.4%. At 23 years old, Bello already has four pitches in his arsenal, according to Baseball Savant. He throws a sinker (35%), changeup (24.4%), four-seamer (21.2%), and a slider (19.2%).

Bello’s pitch usage should give Boston fans hope for the future, given his variety and that he throws each pitch at least 19% of the time. He can look pretty good on the mound when he can put it all together. In three September starts, Bello’s issued more than one walk just once.

Moreover, he’s allowed a total of just three earned runs in those three starts. Yet, the Red Sox are just 1-2 during those outings. And if you look at his past five starts, he’s received more than three runs in support just once. That could help to explain why he’s lost six of seven decisions this season.

As for Lodolo, his advanced numbers also point to some positive regression, given his 3.56 FIP. In his first season in the majors, Lodolo is striking 11.65 strikeouts per nine innings.

He’s also showing an impressive command of his four-pitch arsenal (sinker – 31.9%, curveball – 30.5%, four-seam fastball – 26.4%, changeup – 11.3%). Like Bello, Lodolo throws all four of his pitches at least 10% of the time while limiting opponents to a 3.09 BB/9 ratio.

Both pitchers will have some success on the mound Tuesday, and with my model making this total closer to seven, there is significant value in the under at 8.5.

Red Sox vs. Reds pick

Under 8.5 runs (-108)