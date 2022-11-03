World Series Game 5 preview: Astros vs. Phillies odds, prediction and picks

Good luck figuring out what’s going on in this World Series. Both teams posted shutout victories over the past two games, but the Houston Astros took things further by recording a no-hitter.

The fact that it was combined no-hitter shouldn’t diminish the accomplishment, as Astros’ starter Cristian Javier looked dominant, striking out nine batters in six innings of work. And while Javier obviously won’t pitch in Game 5, his performance could carry over into Thursday night’s matchup.

For one, the Astros put a dent into the cloak of invincibility at Citizens Bank Park after handing the Phillies their first postseason loss. Second, the Astros managed to scratch two runs off a Phillies bullpen that had been perfect for the first three games.

Tonight, the Phillies will turn to Noah Syndergaard for his first postseason start in 19 days and the first appearance in 12 days. As for the Astros, they’ll counter with Justin Verlander, who squandered an early five-run lead in the World Series opener. I’ll preview the matchup and share why there’s only one way I’d be looking to bet on this game.

Astros vs. Phillies MLB odds

Moneyline: HOU (-160) vs. PHI (+135)

Spread: HOU -1.5 (+105) vs. PHI +1.5 (-130)

Total: Over 7.5 (-105) | Under 7.5 (-115)

Astros vs. Phillies probable pitchers

Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA) vs. Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies pick

Astros team total over 3.5 runs (-150)

While there’s no question Verlander’s been tremendous this season, I’m not running to the window to blindly back him in this spot. The future Hall of Famer seems to turn into a pumpkin when the World Series comes around. This is Verlander’s fifth World Series appearance, and he’s still searching for his first win. In eight starts, he’s 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA.

If we turn to Syndergaard, you have to be somewhat concerned about his lack of game action this postseason. And while it’s not up to the right-hander as far as when he pitches, there’s almost a hesitancy by the Phillies to throw him into the fire.

Syndergaard would’ve started Game 3, but once it was postponed, the Phillies opted to go with Ranger Suárez. Thus, I suspect the Phillies are unlikely to give Syndergaard a long leash in this game. He didn’t come out for the fourth inning in his start against the Braves in the divisional round despite having a 4-1 lead.

In a series that Astros manager Dusty Baker described as “strange” in his Game 4 presser following his team’s combined no-hitter, the one constant I can point to in my handicap is that the winning team has scored at least five runs in each game.

After looking at my projections, my model makes Houston no more than a -140 favorite. Conversely, I’m also not thrilled about backing the Phillies in this spot.

But if I had to pick which team’s offense will show up in Game 5, it would be the Houston Astros. I project the Astros to create 4.69 runs in the contest. And while that doesn’t mean they’ll win the game, their team total might be the likeliest of occurrences after finally scratching some runs against Philadelphia relievers en route to handing the Phillies their first postseason loss at home.