Yankees vs. Astros Game 2 odds, predictions: Can Houston take down NY again?

The Astros defeated the Yankees 4-2 in Game 1 of the ALCS behind three solo home runs from Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick, and Jeremy Peña.

Justin Verlander went six solid innings for the Astros as he surrendered one run, struck out 11 batters, and allowed three hits.

Houston will try to take a 2-0 lead on Thursday with Framber Valdez on the mound while New York counters with Luis Severino.

Let’s dig in to see if we can find any edge in this matchup.

Odds provided by Caesars.

Yankees vs. Astros MLB odds

Moneyline: NYY (+135) vs. HOU (-160)

Spread: NYY +1.5 (-170) vs. HOU -1.5 (+143)

Total: Over 7 (-105) | Under 7 (-115)

Yankees vs. Astros pick

Lean: under 7 runs (-115)

Yankees vs. Astros probable pitchers

Luis Severino (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. Framber Valdez (0-0, 3.18 ERA)

Wednesday’s victory marked a fourth straight win for the Astros this postseason, as they’ve yet to be on the losing end following their three-game sweep of the Mariners. The Astros’ win also marks a fourth straight win over the Yankees. Houston improved to 6-2 against New York thus far this season.

The Yankees won 99 games during the regular season, yet these two teams sometimes seem miles apart. I’m not an Astros apologist, but I think it’s a shame they were involved in the sign-stealing scandal because it should be clear by now that the organization didn’t need to resort to those tactics to win.

This is the sixth season the Astros reached at least the championship series. Even the Dodgers and all their regular-season victories can’t boast that kind of success. Houston’s scouting is second to none in baseball.

A look at the pitching matchup today shows Houston’s been more successful against Severino than the Yankees against Valdez.

According to Baseball Savant, in 136 plate appearances against Severino, the Astros’ current roster is hitting .262 with a .303 wOBA. As for the Yankees’ roster, they’re hitting .308 with a .284 wOBA in 57 plate appearances when facing the Astros’ left-hander. However, the advanced numbers might point to regression for both teams, given Houston’s .237 xBA / .300 xWOBA vs. New York’s .223 xBA / .280 xWOBA.

One interesting tidbit is that the Yankees have a negative launch angle (-5.5 degrees) against Valdez compared to a 9.9 launch angle for the Astros against Severino. Per FanGraphs, the Houston left-hander had an insane 4.16 GB/FB ratio this season which wasn’t even a career-high for him.

According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, teams out-homer their opponents are 15-5 this postseason, down from 25-2 last year.

If Valdez can keep the ball down against New York, Houston has a great chance to extend its lead.

My model makes the Astros as high as a -175 favorite, so I should be inclined to back the home side with the odds currently at -160. However, I’m not in much of a mood to lay that kind of juice. For Game 1, I backed by the Astros on the first five-run line, but they squandered multiple chances to cash that ticket.

As for the total, I have a projection of 6.71 runs, so there’s not much wiggle room there. I’d likely lean to the under in this spot if I had to pick.