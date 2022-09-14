Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction: Value on a New York sweep?

The Boston Red Sox suffered a disappointing loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night despite having three separate leads in the game.

New York will try to complete the sweep with Nestor Cortes getting the start, while Boston will counter with Brayan Bello.

Yankees vs. Red Sox pick

Yankees ML (-125)

This could be tricky for Bello because it’ll be his first career start against the Yankees. And while the lack of familiarity might aid him against the Bronx Bombers, my model projects that the visitors are undervalued at the current price.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB odds

Odds provided by Caesars

Moneyline: NYY (-125) vs. BOS (+105)

Spread: NYY -1.5 (+130) vs. BOS +1.5 (-155)

Total: Over 9 (+100) | Under 9 (-120)

Yankees vs. Red Sox probable pitchers

Nestor Cortes (9-4, 2.73 ERA) vs. Brayan Bello (1-5, 5.79 ERA)

There’s been plenty written about Bello’s talent as a major league prospect but based on his numbers since being called up, I’d argue that he still needs a bit more seasoning. For one, the Red Sox are just 1-6 in the seven games he started and 1-8 in the nine games he appeared in.

However, a closer look at his advanced numbers does warrant some optimism. In 37 1/3 innings, Bello has yet to give up a home run. He’s also striking out 8.68 batters per nine innings. But as we see with many young pitchers, his command is a problem at this stage in his career.

Bello is walking 4.82 batters per nine innings — up from a 3.68 BB/9 ratio when he was in Triple-A earlier this season. If he can clean up the walks, I don’t think there’s any question that he’s a player to watch in the future.

His 2.95 FIP is almost three runs lower than his traditional ERA, making him an appealing candidate for positive regression. Although, he will have his hands full on Wednesday night against a Yankees team that leads all of baseball with a walk rate of 10%.

Cortes has a bit more of a track record to help us project how he’ll perform against Boston. The Yankees are 2-0 in Cortes’ starts though the Red Sox did rough him up in their most recent meeting as he allowed four runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of work.

But I think we should read between the lines a little bit to deduce what we can glean from the total. The total opened at nine runs, and I think that benefits the Yankees, given their offensive prowess.

New York’s offense has been through peaks and lulls, but their recent form would suggest they’ve gotten their groove back. As long as Judge remains healthy, I’ll continue to trust this Yankees offense.

Historically, when facing the Red Sox with an opening total of 9 or 9.5 runs, the Yankees are 82-66 for 7.49 units.

My model makes the Yankees closer to a -148 favorite, so I like the value with their current market price at -125.