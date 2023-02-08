76ers vs. Celtics prediction: Philadelphia’s offense set to try keeping pace with Boston

We have a 76ers vs. Celtics prediction as Philadelphia tries to bounce back from an 11-road loss to the Knicks.

Boston enters this contest with a three-game lead over Philadelphia in the Atlantic Division.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams after the Celtics won 126-117 at home in October.

Philadelphia had three days between games to rest up for this matchup.

In this preview, I’ll share my projection for the game and explain why the total might offer the best value for bettors.

76ers vs. Celtics odds

Spread: PHI +4.5 (-110) vs. BOS -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: PHI (+155) vs. BOS (-190)

Total: Over 224.5 (-110) | Under 224.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Celtics pick

Over 224.5 points

76ers vs. Celtics analysis

The NBA is a long grueling season, so it’s critical to avoid getting too high or too low. While the standings might suggest the Celtics are the better team, I don’t think the 76ers are too far behind.

I don’t doubt that Philadelphia can hang with Boston, particularly when you look at the key players.

Both teams have MVP-worthy candidates when you consider Joel Embiid (33.4 points per game) for the 76ers and Jayson Tatum (30.9 points per game) for the Celtics.

And while Jaylen Brown (27 points per game) is a proven second option for Boston, Philadelphia also has James Harden, who is a double-double machine with 21 points and 10.9 assists per game.

But one thing Philadelphia has that Boston doesn’t is three players who average at least 20 points per game.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey is an excellent scorer in his third season and appears to be even more mature beyond his years.

In mid-January, while on a West Coast road trip, Maxey texted Sixers head coach Doc Rivers to suggest he come off the bench to help his team.

Since he made that decision, the 76ers are 7-2 in games he didn’t start.

Maxey can provide some much-needed punch to a Philadelphia bench that scored 27th in scoring through Jan. 14.

And since the change, the 76ers bench is up to eighth in the league, scoring 39.5 points per game.

Wednesday’s matchup will provide some insight into whether the 76ers have been able to close the gap with the Celtics.

While I think there will be opportunities to back the 76ers, I’m just not sure this is the spot. My model aligns with the market because I have Boston as a 4.8-point favorite.

Where I think we can find some value is the total and a well-rested 76ers team.

Our Action Labs database shows that with three days between games and an opening total of up to 228.5 points, the over is 57-39-1 (+15.07 units) with the 76ers on the road.

Moreover, the total has gone over in the past three head-to-head meetings. With Maxey coming off the bench, I like our chance to have some sustained scoring in this matchup.