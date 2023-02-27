76ers vs. Heat prediction: our best bet for Monday’s matchup as Embiid and Co. try to bounce back

Before Monday night’s Eastern Conference NBA matchup in Philadelphia, we’re set to provide our 76ers vs. Heat prediction and best bet.

The hosts arrive in good form, having won five of their last six games. The only loss? Their last time out at home against the Boston Celtics.

As for the Heat, it has proved tough sledding in recent weeks. Miami has lost four games in a row and seven of their past 11, including a loss to the lowly Charlotte Hornets last time out.

The 76ers are six-point home favorite with the total set at 217 points.

76ers vs. Heat Prediction + Best Bet

Philadelphia 76ers -6 Points (-110)

Not only are the Heat without key pieces in Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry for Monday night, but they’ve played very poorly away from home recently.

Miami has lost three consecutive road games as well as five of the past six. Expand the sample to include all games this calendar year and bettors will find head coach Erik Spoelstra’s side is 5-9 straight up away from home.

What’s of even greater concern is that the Heat aren’t staying very close to the opponents, and their normally reliable defense is struggling.

Across those nine losses, the Heat are losing by an average of 10.4 points per game — including two 20+ point blowouts — and are surrendering 116.7 points per game, up from a season average of 108.6.

Furthermore, although this represents the Heat’s first trip to Philadelphia this season, it’s reasonable to infer they’ll struggle based on comparable results.

In 11 games this season against teams with a top-10 adjusted net rating for the season, per dunksandthrees.com, the Heat are 3-8 straight up and have lost by at least six points in six of their eight losses.

Lastly, I question how the Heat offense, already 26th in adjusted offensive rating for the season, can overcome the absence of Herro. Per basketball-reference.com, the Heat see their offensive rating decrease by six points when Herro isn’t on the floor.

That won’t aid them much against a 76ers defense that has looked outstanding both for the entire season and of late.

Across the entire campaign, Philadelphia ranks eighth overall in adjusted defensive rating, again per dunksandthrees.com, and are ninth overall in their past five games.

Plus, in 12 home games this season against teams in the bottom-third of adjusted offensive rating, the 76ers defense has allowed only 108 points per game, down about two points from their season average.

Albeit a small sample, Philadelphia has allowed only 99 points per game in their past two games against such sides.

Finally, if you look at the 76ers’ results at home this season against inferior opponents the results are quite encouraging.

Through 16 home games against teams with a current bottom-half adjusted net rating — Miami is 20th — the 76ers are 13-3 straight up with an average victory margin of 12.8 points in those 13 wins.

Even if you remove the bottom-five teams from the sample, the record moves to 8-1 straight up with an average winning margin of 8.4 points in the wins.

Back the hosts up to -6.5 tonight in Philadelphia.