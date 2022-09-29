NBA futures predictions: a look at the Celtics’ Marcus Smart and DPOY odds

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart took home last year’s Defensive Player of the Year Award after serving as the backbone to a Boston defense that led the league in both points allowed and defensive rating last season (103.9 PPG, 1.036 DRtg), marking the first time a guard has received the honors since Gary Payton won for the Seattle SuperSonics back in 1996.

However, last year’s Defensive Player of the Year race was pretty wide-open heading into awards season, as Smart ended up leading the pack with 37-of-100 first-place votes, but some other players also received serious consideration with Mikal Bridges (22), Rudy Gobert (12), Bam Adebayo and Jaren Jackson Jr. all reeling in 10+ votes.

Despite last year’s impressive award-winning campaign, Smart opens this season tied for the sixth-best odds to defend his DPOY crown, and currently, he doesn’t even have the best odds on his own team, as Gobert (+425), Adebayo (+650), teammate Robert Williams (+700), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+900), Draymond Green (+1000), Bridges (+1400), and Anthony Davis (+1400) all boast better or equal odds to receive this year’s honors.

Marcus Smart DPOY odds

Smart wasn’t exactly the flashiest contender on last year’s Defensive Player of the Year ballot, as he led the Celtics’ top-ranked defense with 119 steals across the 71 contests that he participated in (1.7 STL), ranking sixth in the league behind Dejounte Murray (138), Tyrese Haliburton (134), Herbert Jones (130), Gary Trent Jr. (122) and Chris Paul (121).

It might seem like a slightly disrespectful price tag for a reigning award-winner, however, Smart’s number at +1400 still doesn’t pique my interest in this department, as prior to last season, frontcourt players took home 25 straight DPOY awards, and frankly, that trend almost continued last year, highlighted by 63% of the vote getting divvied up among six different frontcourt players, while Smart received the other 37%.

DPOY odds analysis

Gobert opens as the favorite at +425, and rightfully so after winning the award in three of four seasons prior to last season and finishing third in last year’s voting with 12% of the first-place vote, despite missing 16 games.

History indicates that shot-blocking centers and forwards are typically your safest route regarding Defensive Player of the Year betting, however, if you prefer to steer away from frontcourt contenders this season, I would advise looking down the line to mid-range longshots such as Bridges (+1400) and Ben Simmons (+2500), who finished second in DPOY in each of the last two seasons respectively.