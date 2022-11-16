Celtics vs. Hawks predictions: 2 players we’re backing in the Wednesday props market

Our Celtics vs. Hawks predictions call for a high-scoring game, as this game has the highest betting total of any Wednesday night NBA game.

Therefore, there are plenty of available points for players.

With that in mind, I’ve targeted two player props for this Celtics vs. Hawks game, as I project both of these players to go over their point totals.

Both betting lines are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are current at the time of writing.

Celtics vs. Hawks Best Prop Bet No. 1

Jayson Tatum over 31.5 points (-106)

The Celtics have the best offense in the NBA, and it’s not particularly close. Boston boasts the third-best effective field-goal percentage in the NBA (57.3%), and nobody scores more points per game (120).

Everybody from coach Joe Mazzulla to guard Marcus Smart deserves credit. However, Tatum is the leader of this offense.

Tatum is having a career year, on pace to post career-highs in points per game (31.9), shooting percentage (49.1%), true shooting percentage (65%) and estimated offensive plus-minus (+6.0), per Dunks and Threes.

Tatum has been dominant scoring from all three levels, but he’s been remarkably efficient at the rim, draining 73% of his shots from within five feet, per Dunks and Threes.

Tatum’s improved interior scoring will be essential in this game. The Hawks are one of the NBA’s better rim-protecting defenses in the NBA, ranking eighth in field-goal percentage allowed within five feet (62.8%), per Cleaning the Glass.

However, if Tatum can out-maneuver Atlanta’s interior defense – as he has with every other defense – the rest of the court opens up significantly. The Hawks are a putrid perimeter defense, allowing opponents to shoot 32.7% from 3, per Cleaning the Glass.

Once Tatum makes a few layups, he’ll force the Atlanta defense to collapse. In turn, the perimeter will open up more for his deadly side-step 3.

If all else fails, Tatum should get to the line with ease. The Hawks allow the second-highest free-throw rate in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass.

However Tatum does it, he should be able to eclipse 32 points tonight. He’s done so in four of his past five games and three of his past four against Atlanta.

Additionally, it looks like both Smart and Malcolm Brogdon will be out tonight against Atlanta, per CelticsLife.com. That will put even more of the scoring load on Tatum’s shoulders.

The Action Network’s Player Props Tool projects Tatum for 32.5 points tonight, providing us with a significant enough edge to bet on Tatum Wednesday night.

Celtics vs. Hawks Best Prop Bet No. 2

John Collins over 12.5 points (+104)

As mentioned, this game features the highest total on Wednesday’s NBA slate. Naturally, plenty of points will be available for different players.

Atlanta needs to find extra offense outside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, and John Collins looks primed to step up.

Collins is having a tough year, as he’s on pace to post a career-low true shooting percentage (58%) and the lowest points per game mark since his rookie year (12.6).

However, there are a few reasons to be optimistic about a bounce back from Collins.

First, Collins is shooting just 24% from 3, very uncharacteristic for a career 37% 3-point shooter. 3-point shooting can be highly variable, so I expect positive shooting regression for Collins soon.

Second, Collins has been bogged down by tough opposing matchups. Four of Collins’ past five games have come against Philadelphia’s sixth-ranked defense and Milwaukee’s first-ranked defense, per Cleaning the Glass’s points per 100 possessions allowed metric.

Boston is not an elite defense. The Celtics are 22nd in points per 100 possessions allowed and 30th in defensive turnover rate, meaning Collins and the Hawks will get plenty of uninterrupted field-goal attempts.

Moreover, Collins has taken advantage of the Celtic defense in the past. He scored 20 points and 21 points in two matchups against Boston last season.

Additionally, Collins always plays better at home. The forward is averaging 15 points per game in Atlanta and has eclipsed this point total in four of his six home games this season.

This game is ideal for Collins, who is slightly undervalued in the props market due to lousy variance luck. So, I’ll back him for a big game against Boston Wednesday.