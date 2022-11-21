Celtics vs. Bulls prediction: good plan to bet on hot start from Boston offense?

Boston’s basketball team has been unstoppable. We’re calling for more dominance in our Celtics vs. Bulls prediction.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with their offensive play collapsing opposing defenses and breaking statistical metrics. Meanwhile, the Bulls continue to struggle and are on a four-game losing streak.

We should bet on the Celtics, right?

The issue is I don’t project any value on the Celtics as heavy six-point road favorites. Moreover, the total is slightly high at 228.5, although you won’t catch me betting on the under, given Boston’s still-average defense.

However, there must be another angle bettors can take.

Let’s break this matchup down.

Celtics vs. Bulls odds

Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-105) vs. Bulls +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Celtics (-250) vs. Bulls (+190)

Total: Over 228.5 (-110) | Under 228.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Bulls prediction

Boston Celtics over 60.5 first-half points (-120) at BetMGM Sportsbook

It’s impossible to stop the Celtics right now. Boston’s offense is cooking opponents.

The Celtics score 120 points per 100 possessions, which is 1.2 points more than second-place Sacramento and 2.4 points more than third-place Phoenix. The Celtics are in second place in effective field-goal percentage (58.1%), but their second-best turnover rate (13%) means they’re getting plenty of excellent shots while making them.

For example, the Celtics take the second-most 3-point attempts per game (41.4) while making them at the third-highest clip (39.1%). As a result, the Celtics average a league-high 16.2 3-point makes per game.

Marcus Smart has turned into a legit point guard, as he’s dishing out over seven assists per game while averaging just one turnover. He’s running the offense like a pro and getting the ball to elite wing players Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Brown will always be dangerous, and his 25 points per game can’t be replaced. But Tatum’s become a generational superstar, averaging 30.3 points per game with the fifth-best estimated offensive plus-minus in the NBA, per Dunks and Threes.

Tatum has the third-best betting odds for NBA MVP this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, behind just Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

Meanwhile, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon bring two-way guard depth, and Al Horford stretches the floor at the five (47.5% from 3 this season).

All-in-all, Boston has the perfect roster construction for scoring points.

That’s why the Celtics have dropped 60 or more first-half points in eight of their past 10 games, including 63 against this same Bulls squad just two weeks ago.

Chicago is sliding, especially defensively. The Bulls have allowed more than 120 points per 100 possessions in four of their past seven games, including 132.6 to New Orleans five days ago.

The Bulls’ half-court perimeter defense is especially weak, as they rank 25th in half-court points per 100 possessions allowed and 27th in 3-point percentage allowed. Meanwhile, the Celtics are first in half-court points per 100 possessions scored and fifth in 3-point shooting.

This is a good spot for the Celtics to hang a big early number on Chicago. Smart will easily find open shooters, and Tatum/Brown/White/Horford will just have to make their shots.

Given the Celtics have been making those shots and the Bulls haven’t been preventing them, I feel pretty good about this play.

I’d rather avoid Boston’s mercurial defense, avoiding the full-game side or total. And the full-game team total could be in jeopardy if the Celtics jump out to a monster first-half lead (which is possible if my game prediction plays out).

Therefore, I see the most value in playing this first-half team total over, which you can play at BetMGM Sportsbook for relatively low juice.