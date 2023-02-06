Celtics vs. Pistons predictions: Marcus Smart injury looms large in Monday matchup

It should be simple to make Celtics vs. Pistons predictions.

The Celtics are atop the Eastern Conference standings and are the best team in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Pistons are the East’s worst team and a half-game ahead of Houston for the league’s worst record.

Therefore, this should be a blowout. Right?

Not so fast. The Celtics are 11-point road favorites, and covering a double-digit spread away from home is always difficult.

This handicap requires further investigation.

Let’s dive into the odds and my prediction for Celtics vs. Pistons.

Celtics vs. Pistons odds

Spread: Celtics -11 (-110) vs. Pistons +11 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (-560) vs. Pistons (+420)

Total: Over 230 (-108) | Under 230 (-112)

Celtics vs. Pistons predictions

Detroit Pistons +11 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Since Cade Cunningham went down, the Pistons are in the thick of the Victor Wembanyama race. They will almost certainly receive a top-five draft pick, given they continue their dismal basketball play.

That said, I am selling the Celtics until further notice.

Marcus Smart is still out due to an ankle injury. Per Jay King of The Athletic, Smart has no timetable for a potential return, and I’m betting he’s out through the All-Star break, given the C’s have garnered a top-ranked record so far.

But the Celtics are 2-4 straight up (SU) since Smart went down. Additionally, the Celtics are a pedestrian 3-7 against the spread (ATS) over the past 10 games, as negative regression and injuries combine for poor play.

Smart is arguably the best two-way point guard in the game, as the team’s assist rate and defensive rating drop three points without him on the floor, per Basketball Reference. He’s the core of the Celtics, and everything breaks down without him on the floor.

I’m also selling the Celtics in this situational spot, as this matchup with Detroit comes after a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns and two days before a huge home matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. So, the C’s could sleepwalk on the road against a last-place team.

And while the Pistons are terrible, Boston should tread lightly. The Pistons have covered four of their past five matchups against the Celtics, including an outright win in Boston last February.

Given the injuries and schedule spot, laying double digits with the road-favorite Celtics is too much. Meanwhile, The Action Network App has tracked sharp and big money on the Pistons’ spread.

Therefore, I’ll bet on the Pistons +11 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook.