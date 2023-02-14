Bucks vs. Celtics prediction: how we’re betting this team total in Tuesday NBA showdown

Before this marquee NBA game tips off from Milwaukee, we’re set to offer our Bucks vs. Celtics prediction and best bet.

Boston, which sits atop the Eastern Conference, has won four games in a row. However, they face an injury crisis ahead of Tuesday night’s game with all of Jaylen Brown, Danilo Gallinari, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum unavailable.

As for the Bucks, who sit a game-and-a-half behind the Celtics in the East, they’re in fantastic form. Milwaukee has won 10 straight games as well as seven consecutive home games.

Milwaukee is an eight-and-a-half-point favorite with the total set at 225.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction + Best Bet

Boston Celtics Team Total Under 108.5 (-110)

If there’s one unit to be trusted in this game, it’s the Bucks defense.

For as strong as their offense has looked since swingman Khris Middleton returned to the lineup, their defense has played exceptionally well in recent games.

Since their 10-game winning streak began, the Bucks have posted the third-best defensive rating in the NBA compared to the 11th-best offensive rating in the association, per nba.com.

Additionally, they’ve held half of their past 10 opponents under this benchmark.

Now, they get to face a Celtics team that is missing 68 points per game among Brown, Smart and Tatum and sees their net offensive rating drop by 9.9 points when that trio isn’t on the court, per basketball-reference.com.

Plus, this Celtics offense tends to underperform offensively when playing away from home. This season, Boston is third in points per game at home, but sees its output shrink by north of seven points in road contests.

At 113.7 points per game away from home, Boston sits 10th in road points per game, according to teamrankings.com.

But, all of that assumes a perfect scenario for head coach Joe Mazzulla, which is not the case tonight.

Plus, this is a Celtics team that has struggled this season on the road against quality defensive opposition. In 15 games against the current top-half in adjusted defensive rating, per dunksandthrees.com, the Celtics have surpassed this total only eight times, one of which required overtime to do so.

Shrink the sample down to the past five games against such teams and bettors will find Boston has overtaken this point total only twice. On the other three occasions, they failed to reach 100 points.

This also represents a good sell-high spot on Boston because their last road game against a top-10 defense came all the way back on Jan. 24.

Seeing as Boston has surpassed this number in six of their past eight games — the two failures came against top-10 defenses at home — tonight feels like bettors are getting an inflated number.

Combine that with their injury woes and I’ll back the under so long as it remains available at -125 or better.