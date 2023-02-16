Bulls vs. Bucks prediction: bet on Giannis and Co. to keep it rolling in Chicago ahead of All-Star break?

Before tonight’s NBA on TNT matchup tips off in Chicago, we’re set to provide a Bulls vs. Bucks prediction and best bet.

In tandem with the return of swingman Khris Middleton, the Bucks have pulled off an outstanding run recently, winning 11 straight games. Most recently, Milwaukee captured an overtime win against the Boston Celtics.

As for the Bulls, things could not be going much worse at the moment. Head coach Billy Donovan’s side has dropped five games in a row, including a four-point loss in Indiana Wednesday night.

Milwaukee is an eight-point favorite with the game total set at 229.5 points.

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction + Best Bet

Chicago Bulls Team Total Under 110.5 Points (-105)

The total for this game looks slightly inflated based purely on gut instinct, but perhaps it’s unwise to step in front of this Bucks offense.

While I don’t trust the Bulls defense on the second night of a back-to-back, placing faith in the Bucks defense against a depleted Bulls offense feels like a good compromise.

Chicago is already without point guard Lonzo Ball and it looks as if shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and backup point guard Goran Dragic will also miss out on Thursday night’s game.

Obviously, wait for confirmation on that as it drastically impacts my handicap, but if that pair is out this feels like a good spot to fade the Bulls.

Recently, it’s been the Bucks offense that has excelled, but bettors need not sleep on this defense.

The Bucks are third in adjusted defensive rating, per dunksandthrees.com. However, shrink the sample down to the past 10 games and bettors will find they’ve posted the best defensive rating in the league, per nba.com.

Further, before allowing 125 points in Tuesday’s overtime game against the Celtics, the Bucks held three consecutive opponents under this benchmark. Dating back to the start of their winning streak, they’ve held a majority of their 11 opponents to 110 points or fewer.

Although they’ve allowed the Bulls to clear this total in both head-to-head meetings this season, one of those successes came as a function of overtime with the Bulls scoring 106 non-overtime points in the first meeting in Chicago.

Plus, whereas the Bulls defense has looked competent this season — they sit sixth in adjusted defensive rating — their offense is miles behind. Entering this game, the Bulls are 23rd in adjusted offensive rating, including 29th over their past 10 games.

Over that span, Chicago has surpassed this total five times, but those positive performances came against teams that average an adjusted defensive rating of 23.6.

In their five failures over that 10-game span, the average adjusted defensive rating of their opponents is 8.2.

Given the Bucks defense is closer in quality to the latter set of opponents, bettors should expect a poor performance from a tired Bulls squad.

Bet the Bulls team total under here at -125 or better.