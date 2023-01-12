No Celtics, Bucks, Sixers? Finding alternate options for value in Eastern Conference futures

We have Eastern Conference predictions as we hit the midway point of the NBA season.

The East feels a bit top-heavy, as the Boston Celtics have the best mark in the league at 29-12.

A resurgent Nets team trails the Celtics in the conference by 1.5 games, while the Milwaukee Bucks sit third, 2.5 games from the top seed.

While I think you can probably make a case for either one of those teams to reach the NBA Finals, the longest odds you’ll find among that group is the Nets at +440.

Milwaukee is priced at +280, while the Celtics have the shortest odds at +200.

When you go to the racetrack, you always try to beat the favorite. Thus you won’t see any picks from me backing the Celtics in this spot.

However, I will settle on one of the above-mentioned teams while adding another option with double-digit odds.

Nets +440 at FanDuel

The Nets are a fascinating option in that they fired their former head coach Steve Nash on Nov. 1, barely two weeks into the season, after a 2-5 start.

Yet, amid all that turmoil, it wasn’t until Nov. 21 that we saw their Eastern Conference odds peak at around +740.

Ironically, that was one day after their point guard Kyrie Irving returned from a minimum five-game suspension following the fallout of his social media post to an antisemitic film.

But if you go back to the Nash firing, the Nets are 25-8 since his dismissal, and since Irving’s return, they’re 20-4.

Mixed in during this recent run was a 12-game winning streak.

However, the Nets could now be without Kevin Durant for up to a month after he sprained the MCL on his right knee.

It’ll be interesting to see how they cope without the 12-time All-Star and whether sportsbooks will adjust their odds accordingly.

If you’re considering a play on the Nets, I’d recommend placing half your wager now while placing the other half in a few weeks with the hope of getting a better number.

Under their new head coach Jacque Vaughn, the Nets are more accountable as they’re showing a more significant commitment on the defensive end of the court.

It’s worth noting that as good as the Celtics have been, the Nets (ninth) are one spot ahead of them in defensive efficiency.

Cavaliers +1000 at BetMGM

If you want a team with slightly longer odds, look no further than the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 26-16, Cleveland sits 3.5 games behind Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

But if you look at the point differential among the teams in the East, the Cavaliers have the second-best mark behind the Celtics (5.9) at +4.7.

When shopping for value in the postseason, you always want to consider how a team has fared when facing elite competition. And in the Cavaliers’ two games against the Celtics, they emerged victoriously.

Cleveland has a legitimate star in point guard Donovan Mitchell. The three-time All-Star leads his team with 29.3 points per game.

Point guard Darius Garland isn’t too shabby either, with 21.4 points and 7.8 assists per contest.

However, I would like to see more fluidity in their offense, with forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen doing a bit more to take some pressure off Mitchell and Garland.

Cleveland ranks 23rd in assists per game, which means the offense has to work even harder to get its shots.

The Cavaliers could get a boost, with the veteran point guard Ricky Rubio nearing a return after an ACL tear.

Widely regarded as a very popular teammate, Rubio could be the elixir to provide more balance to this Cavaliers team.

Defensively, it’s worth noting that Cleveland ranks second in efficiency, with the Bucks third.

The foundation is there for them to make a run, and at 10-1 odds, I think it’s worth a sniff.