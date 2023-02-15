Cavaliers vs. 76ers prediction: Cleveland’s defense can be a game changer in this matchup

We have a Cavaliers vs. 76ers prediction as Cleveland seeks to extend its winning streak to eight games.

The Cavaliers have been on an absolute tear, with five of their wins during that span being by double-digits. Cleveland is one game behind Philadelphia for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

If we turn to the 76ers, they have a mini streak of their own, with wins in three consecutive games. Thus, something’s got to give when these two teams lock horns on Wednesday night.

In this preview, we’ll dig into the numbers and assess which team gives us the best chance to cash a ticket in this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds

Spread: CLE +2.5 (-110) vs. PHI -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CLE (+120) vs. PHI (-140)

Total: Over 217 (-110) | Under 217 (-110)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers pick

Cavaliers +2.5

Cavaliers vs. 76ers analysis

Scoring is definitely up in the NBA year-over-year. And while the overall standards might’ve somewhat slipped defensively, it’s business as usual for Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to TeamRankings, the Cavaliers finished sixth last year in defensive efficiency (106.5), roughly three points behind the league-leading Celtics (103.6).

This season, despite having essentially the same rating on defense, the Cavaliers rank first in efficiency, allowing 106.2 points per 100 possessions.

But what’s different about this Cleveland team is they’ve added a bit more punch on offense by landing Donovan Mitchell via trade during the offseason.

Mitchell has fit in seamlessly with his new team, putting up career numbers with an average of 27.2 points per game.

Mitchell reached the playoffs in each of his five seasons with the Jazz. Thus, the former first-rounder knows a thing or two about the work required to succeed in the league.

Mitchell wasn’t particularly satisfied with Cleveland’s 117-109 victory over San Antonio on Monday night.

In his postgame news conference with the media, he quickly pointed out that his team had some mental lapses and played down to the level of a Spurs team with just 14 wins on the season.

“We played a team to their record and how they’ve been playing. That can’t happen.” Mitchell said.

I like a leader who can call out his team ahead of an upcoming big game. I’m sure Mitchell got his teammates’ attention, as they cannot afford those lapses when playing a team of Philadelphia’s caliber.

When you look at the 76ers with Joel Embiid at the center position, you would expect them to dominate teams in the paint. However, that’s hardly the case, as Philadelphia ranks 21st in scoring in this category.

The 76ers rank 10th in the percentage points from behind the 3-point line.

Cleveland does an excellent job repelling opposing teams from inside the paint, ranking third in points allowed in this area.

I think the 76ers will struggle with the quality of their shot selection because the Cavaliers guard you all over the court.

Not only does Cleveland allow the fewest number of 3-point attempts (30.9 per game), but it’s also third in opponent 3-point field goals (11.3 per game).

Stylistically, the Cavaliers are not a particularly favorable matchup for the 76ers.

I’ve got Cleveland ahead of Philadelphia in my blended power ratings. Thus, with the Cavaliers catching 2.5 points on the road, I think they’re well worth a look.