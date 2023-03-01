Cavaliers vs. Celtics prediction: Will Boston struggle in another revenge spot?

We have a Cavaliers vs. Celtics prediction as Boston looks to bounce back from a 15-point road loss to the New York Knicks.

It was a poor showing for the Celtics, who shot 44% from the floor and 21.4% from behind the 3-point line.

The long-distance shooting woes didn’t affect Boston’s appetite for the 3 very much, as it attempted 42 3-pointers in the loss.

If I can be critical about a team with a .710 winning percentage, I’d probably mention the Celtics might need to consider a different approach when they’re having a poor shooting night.

Boston’s strategy is generally to shoot itself out of a slump. However, that plan is only a good one until it’s not.

The quicker the Celtics can change course, the better their prospects for winning an NBA title.

My concern is these slumps can carry over to their next game, especially when they face a Cavaliers team that’s one of the best in the NBA at defending the perimeter.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: CLE +6.5 (-115) vs. BOS -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: CLE (+220) vs. BOS (-270)

Total: Over 222 (-110) | Under 222 (-110)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics pick

Cavaliers +6.5

Cavaliers vs. Celtics analysis

With 62 games already in the books, it will be difficult for the Celtics to try to change who they are now.

Boston’s postseason success might depend on how well it shoots the ball from behind the perimeter.

Per TeamRankings, the Celtics average only one fewer 3-point attempt than the league-leading Warriors (43.1 per game).

And while Boston also ranks second in 3-point field goals with 15.9 per game, what happens when those buckets start drying up?

The Celtics will face a Cavaliers team that ranks third in opponent 3-point field goals with 11.4 allowed per game. More importantly, the Cavaliers do an excellent job running opposing teams off the 3-point line.

Cleveland leads the league in limiting opponents to 30.8 3-point attempts per game.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, and Celtics are still searching for their first win.

Both games required overtime before the Cavaliers emerged victorious.

I went back to look at the box score of those games, and the Cavaliers held the Celtics to 13 or fewer 3-point field goals in both contests.

In one game, Cleveland even held Boston to just 26.8% shooting from the perimeter.

The fact that both games went into overtime shows how tightly contested the matchups were.

As I dig deeper into the numbers, I don’t think there was anything fluky about those Cavaliers performances.

And with the Celtics coming off a poor shooting night, things likely won’t get any easier against a team that ranks third overall in defensive efficiency.

Boston has 18 losses on the season, and 11 of them were against five teams that have multiple wins against them: Magic (3), Bulls (2), Cavaliers (2), Knicks (2) and Heat (2).

Our Action Labs database shows Boston is 0-11-1 against the spread (ATS) in its past 12 games when facing a team it previously lost to.

As a result, I don’t think the revenge angle applies to the Celtics in this spot, as some teams seem to have their number.

The Celtics have also had a losing streak of two or more games five times this season — accounting for 12 of their 18 losses.

Thus, if there’s ever a time to fade the Celtics, it’s when they’re coming off a loss.

Moreover, Boston is 1-3-1 (ATS) this season after losing by 15 or more points.

Based on these factors, I can only look to take the points with the Cavaliers on the road.