Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies prediction: how we’re betting Thursday’s NBA contest

Before the game tips off tonight in Cleveland, we’re set to offer our Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies prediction and best bet.

For the Cavaliers, recent results have been mixed. They were 8-8 straight up for the month of January, including 2-2 in their past four games. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have straight fallen off a cliff and enter tonight’s game losers of six of their previous seven.

Tonight, the Cavaliers are a consensus six-point home favorite with the total set at 224 points. Those thinking Memphis wins outright can get +188 on the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction + Best Bet

Memphis Grizzlies Team Total Under 109.5 Points (-118)

The thought of continuing to sell this Grizzlies offense is slightly scary, but it’s not a hard choice tonight.

When playing away from home this season, Memphis has proved a far inferior side compared to their home metrics.

In 26 road efforts this season, one overtime game included, the Grizzlies are averaging 113.8 points per game, down from a season average of 116.6, per basketball-reference.com.

But, if you look at their five most recent outputs, the average drops further to 110.2 points per game.

What’s even more concerning about the latter metric is that record has come against some fairly weak defenses. As it stands, those five opponents — the Lakers, Suns, Kings, Warriors and T’Wolves — carry an average adjusted defensive rating of 16.4, per dunksandthrees.com.

Most importantly, Memphis failed to clear this benchmark in two of those five games with a third going over on the hook.

Now, Memphis has to face a Cavaliers defense that sits first in adjusted defensive rating having faced an above-average strength of schedule. When you put the Memphis offense up against a good defense away from home, the results aren’t encouraging.

In only two road games against the current top-10 in adjusted defensive rating — tonight marks the first occasion Memphis has faced a top-five defense away from home — the Grizzlies have scored 105.5 points per game and finished under this benchmark on both occasions.

Plus, if you look at Memphis’ four home games against teams with both a top-10 adjusted defensive rating and a bottom-half pace rating, they’re still only averaging 109.8 points per game. Adjust for playing this game on the road, and I expect a downshift in that average.

Finally, this is a Cavaliers team that has played exceptional defense on their home court. Entering tonight’s game, Cleveland is surrendering just north of 105 points per game at home despite playing five overtime games, one of which went to double OT.

Additionally, consider the 22 non-overtime games within that sample and bettors will find the Cavs have held their opponent under this benchmark in 17 of those contests.

Based on those factors, I’ll take the Memphis team total under so long as it remains available at -125 or better.