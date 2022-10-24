Celtics vs. Bulls odds and prediction: how we’re playing the Monday night matchup

The Boston Celtics wrap up a three-game road swing with a visit to the Windy City to take on the Bulls on Monday night.

This is a tricky spot for a Celtics team that won’t play another game until Friday, when they host the Cavaliers. Boston remains undefeated at 3-0 and now is a six-point road favorite against the Bulls.

Thus, with the team likely looking forward to returning home, it wouldn’t surprise me if Boston is in a bit of a letdown spot heading into tonight’s contest.

Celtics vs. Bulls NBA odds

Spread: BOS -6 (-110) vs. CHI +6 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (-240) vs. CHI (+196)

Total: Over 226 (-110) | Under 226 (-110)

Celtics vs. Bulls pick

Bulls +6 or better

Chicago’s home opener was one it would quickly like to forget. The Bulls got trounced by a score of 128-96 at the hands of the Cavaliers. Surprisingly, it was the second game of a back-to-back this early in the season after playing the night before on the road in Washington. Either way, Chicago had a flat performance despite getting Zach LaVine back for his first game of the campaign.

DeMar DeRozan was relatively quiet as he attempted just nine field goals and finished with 13 points. Cleveland’s interior length bothered Chicago, but the circumstances should be very different against this undersized Celtics team. And although Boston still has plenty of firepower to overcome its shortcomings, you have to ask yourself whether it’s worth laying so many points on the road.

It’s already been a successful road trip for Boston, so you’d have to excuse the players if they have a bit of a letdown spot in the final game. The NBA can be a grueling season, so it’s impossible to expect the players to perform at peak levels for each contest. Therefore, I think situational handicaps can work very well within this sport. Moreover, we’re still only four games into the season, so we likely won’t have sufficient data to assess the two teams properly.

I think there will be plenty of spots to back the Celtics this season, but frankly, this isn’t one of them. Chicago can still be a dangerous team, as it should benefit from not having to go up against Celtics center Robert Williams III, who is still recovering from knee surgery. As a result, Boston might need to rely a bit more on its offense which is why I think this total’s been bet up from 223 to as high as 226.

There’s a likelihood that the betting public will overreact to the Bulls’ blowout loss, which inherently creates some value for them in this matchup. According to our Action Labs database, underdogs getting at least six points after losing by 32 or more points are 116-100-5 for 9.74 units against the spread (ATS) in this spot.

Moreover, if we limit our query to the Bulls, we’ll find that they’re 4-0 run for 3.75 units.

Chicago should be very familiar with this situational spot because as recently as last season, it covered as a 7.5-point underdog against the Celtics after a 138-96 loss to the Warriors a day before.

Thus, given the similarities between these two scenarios, I’ll gladly take the points with the Bulls at home.