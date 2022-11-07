Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: betting odds, analysis and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Boston Celtics this Monday night with both teams on a winning streak.

Following a tough, one-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics took down the Bulls and Knicks on back-to-back nights.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have won three in a row to move to 7-3 on the season. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are averaging over 50 combined points per game.

But do the Grizzlies have the firepower to keep up with an uber-talented Boston team? The Celtics will be the best team that Memphis has played all season.

And how should bettors attack this matchup?

Celtics vs. Grizzlies NBA odds

Spread: BOS -3.5 (-114) vs. MEM +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: BOS (-165) vs. MEM (+138)

Total: Over 231 (-110) | Under 231 (-110)

Celtics vs. Grizzlies prediction

Celtics -3.5 (-114) at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Grizzlies look like a paper tiger.

Memphis is 7-3 straight up but just 3-7 against the spread, indicating Memphis is underperforming compared to its market value. Two of the Grizzlies’ three ATS wins came against the struggling Brooklyn Nets and rebuilding Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have turned into the best offensive team in basketball, by both Dunks and Threes’s estimated plus-minus metric and Cleaning the Glass’s points per possession metric.

However, the Celtics have been poor defensively, ranking bottom 10 in every major defensive statistic. But I think Boston can bounce back defensively, considering they’ve played the most difficult offensive strength of schedule in the NBA so far, per Dunks and Threes.

Therefore, my initial take on this game is to bet on the Celtics. And several other factors are pointing me further in this direction.

First, the Grizzlies are on the second night of a back-to-back, and big man Stephen Adams is injured. Adams isn’t confirmed in or out, but he won’t be 100% if he plays.

Second, the smart money is on the Celtics. This line has been pushed up from the opener of Boston -3, meaning sharp bettors are betting on Boston.

Finally, this is a good matchup from a schematic standpoint. Memphis loves to run, getting out in transition at the 11th-highest frequency in the NBA, but Boston is the third-best transition defense in points per possession allowed, per Cleaning the Glass.

All-in-all, Boston should prove it’s more than four points better than Memphis. And I would bet the Celtics to -5.