Celtics vs. Hawks prediction: Can Atlanta neutralize Boston’s 3-point threat?

The Boston Celtics carry a league-best seven-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game against the Hawks in Atlanta. Boston leads the league in scoring with 120 points per game and we have a Celtics vs. Hawks prediction.

A big part of the Celtics’ success is attributed to their perimeter shooting, as they also lead the league with 15.6 3-pointers per game.

The teams are a combined 18-9-1 to the over this season which could explain why the total’s been bet up as high as 236 at some sportsbooks after opening at 232.

Can we expect that trend to continue tonight? Let’s take a look.

Celtics vs. Hawks odds

Spread: BOS -3 (-110) vs. ATL +3 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (-146) vs. ATL (+124)

Total: Over 235.5 (-110) | Under 235.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Hawks pick

Under 235.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks analysis

It’s never easy to strike a balance in terms of totals when you have a number as high as 236. Bookmakers have already shown a willingness to make it more expensive for bettors who are late to the party.

Given the makeup of this Celtics team, they certainly fit the profile of a team that should be involved in many high-scoring games.

According to TeamRankings, Boston leads the league in offensive efficiency with 115.8 points per 100 possessions. However, it also ranks 24th defensively, allowing 110.2 points per 100 possessions.

Thus, the Celtics are practically a dream team for “over” bettors. But can we still justify playing the over in this points range?

If we turn to the Hawks, they’re right in the middle of the pack (15th) in terms of efficiency, with 109 points per 100 possessions.

However, the Hawks get plenty of chances to rack up points because they rank fourth in pace with 106.1 positions per game. Their up-tempo style is why the team ranks 10th and averages 115.6 points.

Unlike the Celtics, the Hawks have shown to be a very competent defensive team. Atlanta ranks sixth in defensive efficiency, allowing opponents 106.6 points per 100 possessions.

To stop the Celtics, the Hawks will have to guard the perimeter. Thus far, Atlanta’s done a decent job in this department, as it ranks fourth in allowing opponents 10.3 3-point field goals per game.

Furthermore, the Hawks are limiting opponents to an average of 6.7 3-pointers over its past three contests.

But it’s not just about limiting your opponent’s 3-point makes. Good defensive teams run players off the 3-point line and limit their attempts.

The Hawks are able to do that, as they rank eighth in limiting opponents to 32.1 3-point shots per game.

You always have to be careful when you see totals this high. Our Action Labs database shows that the under is 346-301-7 for 25.11 units with an opening total of at least 232 points in a regular-season game.

Moreover, if we add the Celtics to those parameters, the total is 14-7 to the under for 6.48 units.

After running the numbers, my model projects 230.09 points for the game. Thus, there’s sufficient reason to consider a contrarian play on the under at 235.5 points or better.