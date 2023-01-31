Celtics’ Jayson Tatum MVP predictions: a stumble from Jokic, Doncic could open the door

When it comes to NBA MVP odds this season, much of the talk has centered on Nikola Jokic. And rightly so, as Jokic — the two-time reigning MVP — is averaging pretty much a triple-double every night out: 25.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists.

With those numbers, it’s no surprise that the Denver Nuggets center is the favorite in odds to win the NBA MVP for a third straight time.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who leads the league at 33.4 points per game, and Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (33.0 ppg) are getting plenty of MVP run, as well.

But Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is certainly still in the mix. And at the moment, BetMGM is actively rooting for Tatum to tear it up in the final third of the regular season.

Up and down

Tatum is the fourth choice on BetMGM’s NBA MVP odds board, at +900. That’s an improvement from his opening odds of +1400.

However, in mid-December, he was as short as +250, and BetMGM sports trader Halvor Egeland said the Celtics star spent most of the past two and a half months hovering between +250 and +500.

That put Tatum much more squarely in the mix with Jokic, Embiid and Doncic. But Jokic is now the -115 favorite, Embiid is the +325 second choice and Doncic is the +550 third choice, while Tatum has fallen off the pace a bit.

“The action on Tatum has definitely slowed down, but I don’t think that has much to do with any decline in his performance, as much as it is about the ascent of Jokic, Doncic and Embiid,” Egeland said.

Indeed, Tatum’s scoring is certainly in the same stratosphere as Embiid and Doncic, at 31.1 points per game. He’s also averaging 8.7 rebounds, and he’s got 20 double-doubles this season.

Egeland is rooting for Tatum to stay hot, or get hotter, and for Jokic, Embiid and Doncic to come back to the pack.

“Tatum would be one of our best results,” Egeland said. “He’s currently our third-best result for players at 100/1 or shorter. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell would be slightly better.”

Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo is the +1400 fifth choice at BetMGM, while Cleveland’s Mitchell is the ninth choice, but at a distant +10,000 (100/1).

Tickets and money

Despite sitting fourth in the NBA MVP odds market, and within shouting distance of the top three, Tatum isn’t even among the top five in total bets taken at BetMGM. Doncic, Jokic and Antetokounmpo are 1-2-3 in ticket count, respectively, followed by New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Memphis’ Ja Morant.

Tatum barely cracks the top five in money wagered on, sitting fifth behind Doncic, Jokic, Embiid and Antetokounmpo.

But Egeland isn’t counting out Tatum.

“I personally think Tatum still has a decent chance to take home the award,” Egeland said. “If Jokic keeps up this pace, it will be difficult for anyone to surpass him. But I am a believer in voter fatigue.

“If Tatum has a surge in scoring, which he is clearly capable of, I can see the momentum going his way.”

Perhaps such a surge, coupled with voters wanting someone besides Jokic to win, could work in Tatum’s favor. And of course, all of this is contingent on players staying healthy.

At the moment, Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury and is day-to-day.

“If any type of injury causes either Jokic or Luka to miss significant time, Embiid and Tatum should shorten up quite a bit,” Egeland said.

Regional bias booster

Today (Jan. 31), legal retail sports betting goes live in Massachusetts. In the sports-mad Boston market, that’ll surely lead to more engagement on the Celtics in general, and very likely on Tatum’s NBA MVP odds.

“Going live in Massachusetts should be very interesting for Tatum’s action. I do believe that there will be an influx of interest on Tatum and on Celtics futures,” Egeland said, noting most customers in other key betting markets certainly haven’t been wagering on the Celtics star.

“There’s a good portion of fans in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York that have a strong disdain for the Celtics, so that may explain why he’s one of our best results.

“I still think we’ll be well-positioned on Tatum for MVP. We’ll welcome some (Boston) money to take away from our Jokic liability.”