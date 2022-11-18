Celtics vs. Pelicans prediction: Can streaking Boston make it nine straight wins?

If you saw my preseason piece on the Celtics’ win total, then hopefully, you’re sitting pretty with a decent futures ticket in your pocket as Boston visits New Orleans. And we have a Celtics vs. Pelicans prediction.

Through 15 games, the Celtics have the best record in the league at 12-3.

Boston is also riding an eight-game winning streak. But the style in which they’re winning these games is what I find most impressive.

I’ll expand on that and share why the Celtics can keep this unbeaten run alive.

Celtics vs. Pelicans odds

Spread: BOS -2.5 (-110) vs. NOLA +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (-145) vs. NOLA (+120)

Total: Over 230.5 (-110) | Under 230.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Pelicans pick

Celtics -1.5 (-120)

3-point shooting remains key for Celtics

A big reason for Boston’s hot start is its 3-point shooting. The Celtics are averaging 15.9 3-pointers per game — an increase from 13.3 per game last season.

But what’s been most impressive is that their increase in 3-pointers results from attempting only four more field goals (41.1 season average) per game.

It’s remarkable that a team that tries as many 3-pointers as the Celtics are still managing to shoot 38.7% from behind the perimeter.

And if you look at their effective field goal percentage, which adjusts to account for 3-pointers, the Celtics rank second in the league at 57.9% and fourth (opponent effective field-goal rate is 52%) defensively using the same metric.

Boston is the only team in the league that’s in the top five for both categories.

Celtics’ bench gives them an edge

One question I’ve tried to answer this season is to understand why this Celtics team has been so successful. After all, we’re talking about a team that ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency.

I decided to compare Boston to Golden State because the Warriors have been the league’s litmus test on offense and defense.

However, Golden State is off to a brutal start at 6-9, and it’s yet to win a road game this season (0-8).

Nevertheless, Golden State ranks second in 3-pointers per game (15.5), fourth in effective field-goal percentage (56.5%), and it’s only a few rungs (ranked 25th) below the Celtics in defensive efficiency.

The fundamental difference between the two teams thus far is that Boston can still maintain its production level when it goes to its bench.

According to the NBA’s advanced stats, Boston’s bench has the best plus/minus in the league at +3.5 points.

In contrast, the Warriors are dead last with a plus/minus of -4.5 points.

I hope that helps to explain why this Celtics team has been so good despite their apparent flaws.

Can the Pelicans keep pace from behind the perimeter?

The question for Friday’s game is whether the Pelicans can do enough on both ends of the court from behind the perimeter to hang with the Celtics.

What’s interesting about this matchup is that the Pelicans rank second in opponent 3-point percentage (32.5%). However, they rank 23rd in opponent 3-point attempts (35.5 per game).

I always say that it’s not enough to guard against an excellent 3-point shooting team; you also have to run them off the line.

And judging by those numbers, I’m not convinced the Pelicans will be able to limit Boston’s 3-point attempts.

It’s worth noting that despite ranking fifth in 3-point percentage (38.6%), New Orleans is 29th in attempts (28.9 per game) from behind the perimeter.

I think the Celtics are the right side here, but I plan to buy them down to -1.5 with -120 odds at BetMGM.