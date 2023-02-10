Celtics title futures: Trade deadline strengthens West but Boston remains the team to beat

Activity at the NBA trade deadline was fast and furious. Equally fast and furious was the movement on the NBA championship odds board.

However, the Boston Celtics finished this weeklong frenzy right where they started: atop the odds to win the NBA Finals.

WynnBet trader Dom DeBonis provides his insights on the Celtics’ NBA Finals odds, while addressing several other notable trade deadline teams, as well.

Steady Celtics ship

Boston didn’t do much at the trade deadline, which makes sense. The Celtics lead the league with a 39-16 record and are coming off a season in which they reached the NBA Finals, losing to Golden State in six games.

Likewise, WynnBet didn’t do much with the Celtics over the course of the past week nor after the 3 p.m. ET Feb. 9 deadline hit. Boston remains the favorite at WynnBet with odds of +300.

“We have remained steady on the Celtics throughout all the news and rumblings, even in spite of Jaylen Brown’s facial fracture,” DeBonis said, alluding to the Feb. 8 injury that could keep Brown out multiple weeks.

“My personal opinion on the Celtics as favorites can’t really be swayed by what other teams are doing, as long as the core of the Celtics remains intact. Grant Williams not being sent away is only a boon to the depth they possess.

“This core has now had a sustained run of proven success, and their stars have firmly entered their primes and look better than ever.”

Also factoring into the equation is the Jan. 31 launch of retail sports betting in Massachusetts, to be followed March 10 by the launch of mobile betting. That’s creating significantly more interest in the Celtics — and other Boston-based teams — from the local sports betting customers.

“With our recent launch into the Massachusetts market at the Encore Boston Harbor property, the Celtics were always going to be the biggest root-against imaginable on the futures market,” DeBonis said.

“If they fell to the Bucks or Sixers, for example, it would be a tremendous boost to our position. This applies to the Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots, as well, from early returns.”

Addition by subtraction

Further aiding the Celtics’ championship hopes over the past few days was a massive weakening of one of their key rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. First, Kyrie Irving requested and received a trade, getting shipped to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 6.

Then a massive trade deadline deal landed on Feb. 8, with the Nets sending superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

A week before the trade deadline, Brooklyn was the fourth choice on the NBA championship odds board, sitting in the +800 range at WynnBet, behind only the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. After the Irving trade, the Nets fell back to +1800.

Then the bottom completely fell out on the Nets after the Durant deal. Brooklyn is now 100/1 to win the championship.

“The market for the Nets has fallen off a cliff, as expected with the two name-brand stars exiting Brooklyn,” DeBonis said. “They will likely continue plummeting to find a price bettors would be interested in.”

And Boston now has one less obstruction on its path to the NBA Finals.

“The smoother path that exists in the East might find the Celtics in better condition for the Finals,” DeBonis said.

Wild, wild West

Meanwhile, the Suns made a seismic surge up the board with their massive move to obtain Kevin Durant. WynnBet had Phoenix at +1800 prior to the blockbuster trade, trailing eight other teams. Now, the Suns are the +400 second choice, behind only the Celtics.

Phoenix wasn’t alone in surging up the NBA Finals odds board. Dallas’ deal to land Irving and the Lakers’ three-team trade to nab D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves got the attention of bettors and oddsmakers.

“The Suns, Mavericks and Lakers experienced a surge of sharp action in the moments following the trades, and they have all become liabilities in a way that they were not previously,” DeBonis said.

“We’ve been forced to chop all their odds to basically half of what they were prior to the trades.”

The Mavs were 30/1 before Irving’s trade but are now the +1200 co-fifth choice, along with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers shot from +4000 to +2500, then settled in at +3000, still looking up at 10 teams.

But DeBonis expects the Lakers to be more competitive down the stretch. And they’ll need to be, as LeBron James and Co. are currently well outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

“Although the Lakers have only marginally improved, we should expect a real dog fight in the West, with more than one seven-game series being a real possibility,” DeBonis said.

What about the Warriors?

Golden State traded center James Wiseman to Detroit as part of a three-team deal, and brought back former Warrior Gary Payton II. But the bigger news of the past few days in Warriors camp is Stephen Curry’s lower left leg injury.

Curry is out at least through the Feb. 17-19 NBA All-Star Weekend, and perhaps longer. Golden State, which as noted above beat Boston 4-2 in last season’s NBA Finals, is barely above .500 at 28-27.

But oddsmakers at WynnBet and elsewhere aren’t in any rush to stretch out Golden State’s championship odds.

Pre-Curry injury, the Warriors were +800, and they’ve now fallen back to +1500, but that’s still among the top eight teams in NBA championship odds.

“We’ve been cautious in dropping the Warriors too far. They remain popular as the defending champs, and Curry should be fully ready to go by March,” DeBonis said.

“They have shown the ability to cede some regular-season positioning and have a good playoff run.”