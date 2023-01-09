Celtics vs. Bulls prediction: our best bet for Monday’s NBA contest

Ahead of tonight’s Eastern Conference NBA matchup, we’re set to provide our Celtics vs. Bulls prediction.

After losing five of six games in mid-December, the Celtics have restored their top form, winning six of their last eight games. Meanwhile, the Bulls are on the upswing as well and have claimed three consecutive games to sit ninth in the conference.

Tonight, the Celtics are an eight-and-a-half-point home favorite with the game total set at 236 points. In three meetings this season, Boston is 1-2 straight up against Chicago.

Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction + Best Bet

Total Over 236 Points (-110)

Only one of the three meetings earlier this season cleared this benchmark, but bettors will witness a different style of play Monday.

We’ll begin with Boston, which features an offense that is amongst the best in the league. Entering tonight’s game, the Celtics rank first in adjusted offensive efficiency, per dunksandthrees.com, and points per game.

Plus, the Celtics have shown themselves capable of putting up boatloads of points against top defenses. At home on Christmas against the Milwaukee Bucks — third in adjusted defensive efficiency — the Celtics scored 139 points, their second-highest points output of the season.

Further, in eight games this season against Eastern Conference sides ranking 10th or better in adjusted defensive efficiency, the Celtics are averaging 123.3 points per game. While that sample includes three overtime games, that’s still almost five points higher than their season-long average.

Now, they face a Bulls defense that sits 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency and struggled to defend Boston in their lone visit to the TD Garden. On Nov. 4, the Celtics managed 123 points against the Chicago compared to 104.5 points per game in their two meetings in Chicago.

Additionally, the Celtics carry a unique matchup advantage over the Bulls defense in that they’re able to knock down threes at a high rate. Entering this game, Boston is seventh in effective three-point field goal percentage while taking the third-most shots from beyond the arc in the league.

On the flip-side, Chicago sits 29th in effective three-point percentage allowed while allowing the fifth-most shots from that area.

At the same time, this Chicago offense should not be discounted in their current form. In their last seven games against top-10 adjusted defensive efficiency sides — two overtime games included — Chicago is scoring 119 points per game, up from a season-long average of 115.

Plus, much like the Celtics, Chicago is very efficient from beyond-the-arc, posting the sixth-best effective field goal percentage from deep despite taking the fewest shots from that area.

Finally, Chicago’s proved themselves as able to score against this Boston defense regardless of venue. Across all three games this season, the Bulls are averaging 120 points per game against this Celtics defense.

Based on those trends, I’ll buck the lower-scoring games of the past and back this game to clear tonight’s high total.