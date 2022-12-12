Celtics vs. Clippers prediction: Do you trust the Celtics to bounce back from rare loss?

In a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors snapped the Celtics’ three-game winning streak.

Boston is amid a six-game, cross-country road trip that began with stops in Brooklyn and Toronto before heading out west.

I don’t see any reason to overreact following Boston’s sixth loss this season and conclude that the Warriors have their number.

Instead, I think the loss gives the Celtics a glimpse of how teams can be successful against them. It also illuminated some potential shortcomings with Boston on offense.

I’ll highlight the areas where the Celtics can improve and why I think this team is good enough to bounce back on Monday night against the Clippers.

Celtics vs. Clippers odds

Spread: BOS -3.5 (-110) vs. LAC +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (-165) vs. LAC (+140)

Total: Over 224.5 (-110) | Under 224.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Clippers pick

Celtics -3.5

Celtics vs. Clippers analysis

The common narrative following the Celtics’ loss is that they’ve yet to surpass the Warriors.

However, I believe the Celtics struggle against the Warriors because they’re playing a mirror image of themselves.

In other words, to put themselves in contention to win an NBA title, Boston has adopted the Warriors’ playing style by embracing the 3-point shot and becoming much more of a perimeter team.

According to TeamRankings, since 2017, the Celtics have increased their 3-point attempts each season. During that span, Boston went from averaging 30.4 3-pointer to now 41.4 shots per game.

And while many may credit the Warriors for changing how the NBA is played today, I don’t think we focus enough on their ability to play team basketball.

The unheralded trait of the Warriors is that they share the ball well to get easier open looks at the rim.

In the loss, Boston shot 30% from behind the 3-point line against the Warriors—a mark below their season average of 39.7%.

Golden State certainly deserves some credit for its perimeter defense.

But what stood out to me was that the Celtics finished the game with only 17 assists — nine fewer than their season mark.

In contrast, the Warriors racked up 26 assists. Golden State also had 19 fast-break points compared with 11 for the Celtics despite having more turnovers (15 to 10).

Thus, I think this loss could serve as a positive sign for the Celtics because I’d be shocked if their head coach, Joe Mazzulla, wasn’t making these same points to his team.

Boston will now face a Clippers team that ranks 26th in assists with 22.8 per game. Look for the Celtics to get back to basics and focus more on sharing the basketball to get better shots.

The better clubs tend to bounce back in this spot, as our Action Labs database shows that road teams with a winning percentage of at least .750 coming off a loss of 16 or more points are 22-16 against the spread (ATS) for 5.29 units.

And if we filter to show only the Celtics, we’ll find that they’re a perfect 3-0. Lay the points with the visitors on the road.