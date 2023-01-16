Celtics vs. Hornets predictions: best bet for Monday’s early matchup

It shouldn’t be difficult to make Celtics vs. Hornets predictions, especially with Charlotte sitting a full 21 games behind Boston.

The Celtics are riding a six-game winning streak, while the Hornets have lost four straight games. And the Celtics just beat the Hornets in Charlotte on Saturday, winning 122-106.

But there’s always the possibility of a letdown game in the NBA. And it’s never a given that you can beat an opponent in consecutive games.

So, how should bettors attack this matchup? Where does the value lie?

Celtics vs. Hornets odds

Spread: Celtics -8 (-110) vs. Hornets +8 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (-345) vs. Hornets (+270)

Total: Over 231.5 (-110) | Under 231.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Hornets predictions

Under 231.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

If you have to pick a side, I would bet on the Celtics. After a small slump, Boston is back to being the best basketball team in the NBA and has built a sizeable lead over Brooklyn.

However, something feels fishy about this betting line. The Action Network App has tracked sharp action on Charlotte, pushing the line down slightly, giving me even further pause.

Playing a team in consecutive games breeds familiarity, which could also lead to more variance in results. However, in this case, I think familiarity means better defense and a lower total score.

Specifically, I believe Charlotte can put together a better defensive performance than they did on Saturday. The Hornets are one of the league’s worst defenses, but now that they’ve seen Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics, perhaps Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford can adjust.

But maybe the Hornets won’t. If that happens, I still think the Celtics come out flat.

This is the last stop on Boston’s three-game road trip, and the Celtics are looking ahead to a monster home showdown with Golden State on Thursday.

After beating up on the Hornets Saturday, this could be a get-in and get-out game for the C’s, especially with an early tip-off time.

Plus, the Celtics usually rely on their defense more on the road. Boston is 15-6-1 to the under this season away from TD Garden, per The Action Network App.

And it shouldn’t be hard to stop the Hornets, who boast one of the league’s worst offenses. Because of its inability to score, Charlotte is 14-6 to the under at home this season.

Ultimately, I think this is a strange scheduling spot, more so for Boston but Charlotte as well, that will lead to a wonky offensive game from both sides.

The under hit during this matchup on Saturday, so expect it to hit again on Monday afternoon.