Celtics vs. Knicks prediction: how we’re handling the short-handed visitors in this spot

We have a Celtics vs. Knicks prediction as both teams look to keep their winning streaks alive in this matchup at Madison Square Garden.

New York has won five straight games, with three wins by 18 or more points during that span. Only the Milwaukee Bucks have a longer winning streak (14 games) in the NBA than the Knicks.

As for the Celtics (44-17), they’re carrying a three-game winning streak and have managed to stay just a half-game ahead of the Bucks for the best record in the conference.

However, things won’t get any easier as the Celtics will be shorthanded with Jaylen Brown sidelined when they take on the Knicks on Monday night.

Although New York won the previous meeting in a 120-117 overtime thriller, Boston has struggled lately when it’s in a revenge spot.

Thus, when you factor in Brown’s absence and New York’s recent form, I think the Knicks are live in this spot as a home underdog.

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: BOS -2.5 (-105) vs. NYK +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: BOS (-135) vs. NYK (+110)

Total: Over 223.5 (-110) | Under 223.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Knicks pick

Knicks +2.5 points

Celtics vs. Knicks analysis

Knicks fans might finally have a team they can be excited about, as we’ve seen almost a complete transformation with this offense.

According to TeamRankings, New York ranks seventh overall in offensive efficiency with 112.7 points per 100 possessions. Last season, the Knicks were 24th in that category with 106.8 points per 100 possessions.

A big part of New York’s success was the addition of Jalen Brunson during the offseason. The former Mavericks point guard is averaging 23.7 points per game.

Brunson is the second-leading scorer on the Knicks behind Julius Randle (25.1 points per game). The Knicks have close to another 20-point scorer in RJ Barrett, who is third on the team with 19.7 points per game.

Comparatively, the Celtics’ third-leading scorer is Malcolm Brogdon, who averages 14.7 points per game.

While the Knicks weren’t among the more aggressive teams at the trade deadline, they landed Josh Hart, reuniting him with Brunson, his college teammate at Villanova.

Hart gives the Knicks a much more reliable threat off the bench, and he’s a better shooter than Cam Reddish, who the Knicks included as part of the trade.

Since Hart’s arrival, New York’s bench is tied for the best +/- in the league at 4.8 points.

Meanwhile, the Knicks starters have continued flourishing. NBA.com has them tied for third in scoring with 85 points per game.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has had to make some tough decisions in relegating veteran players such as Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose.

Thibodeau has evolved from his typical grind-it-out approach to a more free-flowing style that brings more wing players into the game.

With the addition of Hart, I think the Knicks have enough firepower to hang with the Celtics, and the omission of Brown should only enhance their prospects.

When you couple that with an 0-10-1 skid by the Celtics in a revenge spot, I can only look to take the points with the home underdogs.