Celtics vs. Lakers prediction: targeting a system play on the Boston-LA total

After winning the first three games of a six-game road trip, the Boston Celtics lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

But what’s different this time is that both losses were by double digits.

And while the Celtics set a very high bar, given their 21-5 start, this road trip that began on the East Coast before shifting to the West Coast was never going to be easy.

If you’re a Celtics fan, the critical thing you want to see from this team moving forward is whether they can get to easier shots in their offense when the perimeter game isn’t working.

Until the Celtics show they can make that adjustment, I’ll exercise some caution in picking a side in their games for the time being.

Therefore, tonight’s matchup against the Lakers presents an opportunity to pivot to a play on the total.

Celtics vs. Lakers odds

Spread: BOS -3.5 (-110) vs. LAL +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (-165) vs. LAL (+140)

Total: Over 236 (-110) | Under 236 (-110)

Celtics vs. Lakers pick

Under 236 points

Celtics vs. Lakers analysis

The Boston Celtics need to show the basketball world they can do more than shoot the 3-point ball.

In back-to-back games, the Warriors and Clippers held the Celtics below their season average of 16.2 3-pointers per game.

Boston averaged fewer than 11 3-pointers per contest while shooting well below 30% from the field in both losses.

After losing to the Warriors, the Celtics, I noted, needed to move the ball around better against the Clippers after recording only 17 assists.

Boston did so, racking up 27 assists, but it continues to struggle to pick up easier baskets in their transition offense.

Another observation is that the Celtics got outrebounded by double digits in those games.

When you attempt over 40 3-pointers per game and make 16 of them, it can be easy to fall into bad habits.

The Celtics will now face a Lakers team that sits eighth in rebounding (52.9 per game), according to TeamRankings.

It’s worth noting that Boston ranks 26th in this category.

However, with Los Angeles ranking in the bottom half of the league in defensive efficiency( 17th), the Celtics should have better opportunities to score.

The key to this matchup is whether the Lakers will take a page from the Warriors and Clippers and effectively guard the 3-point line.

Interestingly, all three teams allow their opponents between 35 and 36 3-point attempts per game — putting them in the bottom third of the league.

Hence, if they’re unlikely to limit Boston’s 3-point attempts, these recent struggles are probably more about the Celtics being in a slump from behind the perimeter.

This total opened at 233.5 and has been bet up to 236. However, when you see a total this high, it’s often best to go in the other direction.

According to our Action Labs database, games with an opening total of 233.5 or more are 267-220-5 to the under for 31.67 units.

After running the numbers, my model projects closer to 232 points. Thus, I’ll gladly take a shot with the under in this spot.