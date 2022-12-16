Celtics vs. Magic prediction: defenses in the spotlight as we target the total

The Celtics return home after a brutal six-game road trip where they still managed to go 4-2 with wins over the Nets, Raptors, Suns and Lakers.

Next up for Boston is an Orlando Magic team that’s put together its longest winning streak of the season with four straight victories.

When these teams first met in October, the Celtics held on for a six-point win in Orlando.

And given how well the Magic are playing now, I think they’ll be optimistic at their chance to give a good account of themselves yet again.

I’ll share my projections on the game and explain why we may see another high-scoring affair on Friday night.

Magic vs. Celtics odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: ORL +13.5 (-110) vs. BOS -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: ORL (+590) vs. BOS (-850)

Total: Over 226.5 (-110) | Under 226.5 (-110)

Magic vs. Celtics pick

Over 226.5 points

Magic vs. Celtics analysis

I’ll first begin the handicap by looking at my power ratings, as my model projects the Celtics should be a 13.4-point favorite.

That projection aligns with the market since Boston is laying as many as 13.5 points after opening as a 12.5-point favorite.

Thus, at the current price, I must acknowledge that there’s little value to be had on either side.

Nonetheless, I’m not in any hurry to get to the window and fade this Magic team, given how well they’ve played of late.

When you’re 9-20 on the year, I understand that most of the teams you defeat will likely have a better record than you.

Orlando’s recent winning streak includes victories against the Clippers, Raptors (two wins) and Hawks.

All three teams would at least qualify for a play-in game if the regular season ended today.

Per TeamRankings, the Magic rank fourth in the league in offensive efficiency over their past three games. During that span, they’ve also shot above their season average (10.7) in 3-point field goals with 13.3 per game.

According to Spotrac, the Magic have the third youngest team in the league, with an average age of 23.5 years. Thus, this team can step on the court and play freely without the pressure of any expectations.

I think the Celtics will oblige them, as we’ve seen their defense slip from first in efficiency last season to 13th in this campaign.

However, we could see that start to change with Celtics center Robert Williams III set to make his season debut on Friday.

While it’s unclear how many minutes Williams will get, his return does bear some watching moving forward.

Nonetheless, Boston should be able to have its way against this Magic team that ranks 27th in defensive efficiency, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Although my model shows only a slight edge on the over with a total of 227.72 points, I’m willing to sanction a small play.

Our Action Labs database shows that the over is 35-28 for 5.22 units when a road team on a four-game winning streak with a winning percentage of .310 or less faces the Celtics.

Moreover, having over 60 reference points should make this trend all the more reliable.