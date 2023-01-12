Celtics vs. Nets prediction: how we’re using a situational play on tonight’s total

We have a Celtics vs. Nets prediction as Boston tries to extend its winning streak to five games on Thursday night.

The Celtics hit the highway on a three-game road trip which begins with the Nets in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn hasn’t had to play a game since its 102-101 victory on Sunday night over Miami.

Boston will play its second game in as many nights after a 125-114 home victory over the Pelicans.

This will also be Brooklyn’s first game since its 12-time All-Star, Kevin Durant, went down with a knee injury. Can a well-rested Nets team do enough to deter the Celtics in this matchup of Eastern Conference heavyweights?

Let’s take a look.

Celtics vs. Nets odds

Spread: BOS -3 (-110) vs. BKN +3 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (-148) vs. BKN (+126)

Total: Over 228.5 (-110) | Under 228.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Nets pick

Under 228.5

Celtics vs. Nets analysis

The Nets look like a completely different team under new head coach Jacque Vaughn. No longer is this a team that lacks accountability, with players shirking their defensive responsibilities.

Somehow, Vaughn has been able to reach down into the core of this team and find what motivates them individually and collectively as a group. After navigating his team through the Kyrie Irving suspension, Vaughn will face his biggest test, with Durant possibly out for up to a month.

But I don’t think anyone will feel sorry for the Nets — nor should they. And I don’t expect Vaughn’s principles to change with his superstar now sidelined.

The Nets have almost recreated themselves by becoming one of the best defensive units in the league.

According to TeamRankings, Brooklyn ranks ninth in defensive efficiency (108.6 points allowed per 100 possessions), one spot ahead of the Celtics (109.0 points allowed per 100 possessions).

The Nets must maintain their commitment to defense if they plan to survive this period with Durant injured.

Brooklyn does have a chance in that it can defend the perimeter. The Nets rank 10th in 3-pointers allowed with 32.7 per game.

We all know the Celtics make a living behind the 3-point line, ranking second in both attempts (41.8) and field goals per game (15.5).

It’s possible that Boston could be a bit weary in this matchup, with it being the second leg of a back-to-back and third game in four nights.

As for the Nets, they should be relatively fresh and ready to put forth a significant effort defensively.

After seeing the Celtics put up 125 points on Wednesday night, Vaughn has to know he’ll have his hands full. That’s why I don’t think this game will be as high-scoring as some might think.

I queried our Action Labs database, which dates back to the 2005 season, and found that the total is 26-13-2 to the under (11.25 units) when the Celtics are on the road off a game in which they scored 125 points or more.

Moreover, this angle is a perfect 7-0 to the under this season.

My model projects a total of 224.77, giving me almost a four-point edge with 228.5 available in the market.