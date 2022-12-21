Celtics vs. Pacers prediction: our best bet for Wednesday’s NBA tilt

Before tonight’s Eastern Conference NBA showcase at the TD Garden, we’re set to provide a Celtics vs. Pacers prediction.

Neither side enters this game in good form and will be eager to end respective losing streaks. The Celtics have lost two straight and four of the past five with an overtime win against the Lakers sandwiched in the middle.

As for the Pacers, they bring the same recent record to Wednesday’s game with their lone win coming against the Warriors.

Currently, the Celtics are a huge 10.5-point favorite on Wednesday with the total set at 233.5 points. Those interested in the Pacers pulling off the upset can get +375 on the moneyline.

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction + Best Bet

Indiana Pacers (+10.5, -115)

One major caveat I need to express before diving in: I wouldn’t bet this if Marcus Smart is involved for the Celtics.

The Oklahoma State product is questionable with an illness ahead of tonight’s game and can give the Celtics a huge boost if he suits up. That said, based on the current information available, I’m happy to take the points with Indiana tonight.

Even if you consider the Celtics’ last set of wins, this is not a team that blows out opponents. Across their past 10 victories, the Celtics have won by 11 or more points only five times, including only twice in their past five wins.

Across their past nine games in general, the Celtics are a mere 2-7 ATS if they were favorites of 10.5 points or more.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have proved capable of hanging with the Eastern Conference’s best teams. Through nine games this season against the eight-best East teams in adjusted rating, per dunksandthrees.com, the Pacers are only 3-6 straight up, but 7-2 against this number.

Moreover, although the Pacers have lost five straight games in Boston, they’ve stayed within this number in four of those games.

While some may question Indiana’s ability to defend a potent Boston offense — the Celtics are first in adjusted offensive rating while the Pacers are 22nd in adjusted defensive rating — Smart’s absence would impact that greatly.

Per basketball-reference.com, when Smart is off the floor, the Celtics’ offensive rating drops from 119.1 to 116.8. Considering the amount of minutes Smart logs for the Celtics — he’s played 62 percent of all minutes — that’s a big drop-off to overcome.

Plus, Smart will also be missed on the defensive end, particularly around the perimeter. Entering tonight’s game, Indiana takes the fourth-most shots in the league from 3-point land and has the 12th-best effective field-goal percentage from that distance, again per dunksandthrees.com.

Without Smart in the lineup, that could allow Indiana to keep up on the offensive end and stay within striking distance of the Celtics. Back the Pacers so long as they remain available in double digits.