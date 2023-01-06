Bulls vs. 76ers predictions: can Chicago keep up with Philly?

How could we make Bulls vs. 76ers predictions when Philadelphia has won 11 straight home games?

Do the Bulls have any shot of keeping up with one of the top-three teams in the NBA?

Actually, yes. The Sixers will be without MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who is “on the bench nursing a sore left foot,” per Corey Peterson of The Action Network.

That gives Chicago a chance, but can the Bulls capitalize on it? They are still one of the bottom 10 teams in the NBA.

And, more importantly, how should bettors attack this matchup?

Bulls vs. 76ers odds

Spread: Bulls +4.5 (-110) vs. Sixers -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bulls (+158) vs. Sixers (-190)

Total: Over 231 (-110) | Under 231 (-110)

Bulls vs. 76ers predictions

Chicago Bulls +4.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

The line hasn’t accurately adjusted for Embiid’s absence.

Matt Moore of The Action Network would make the Sixers 4.5-point neutral-court favorites against the Bulls — and that’s a relatively strong projection. While the Sixers have a strong home court, The Bulls should not be catching more than 3.5 points.

The Bulls are inconsistent but can be elite when the team is playing well. For example, the Bulls have road wins over the Celtics and Bucks.

Recently, the Bulls have been playing well. They just posted their best win of the season, beating the Nets. Chicago has covered four of their last five games.

Plus, Chicago is 7-3 ATS over the last 10 games and is 15-10 ATS as an underdog this season.

DeMar DeRozan is still a force of nature, especially in the mid-range. He’s averaging 26.6 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field and ranking in the 84th percentile in mid-range field-goal percentage, per Cleaning the Glass.

With Embiid on the bench, DeRozan is the best player in Philadelphia tonight. Additionally, while the Sixers defend these shots well, they also allow the third-highest frequency of mid-range shots in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass.

DeRozan will get to every spot he wants on the floor, and his shot-making prowess should be enough to overcome a solid interior defense. He might have to make a semi-heroic effort, but I’d rather put my money on him than on James Harden or Tyrese Maxey.

And so would the sharps. The Action Network has tracked sharp and smart money on the Bulls’ spread tonight, as Chicago is getting almost 80% of the betting handle despite the betting tickets being relatively even.

So, I’ll shoot my shot with the Bulls and the points tonight against the Embiid-less Sixers, and I’d likely play this line down to +4 (-110).