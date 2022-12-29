Clippers vs. Celtics prediction: Here’s a system play to fade the public

The Los Angeles Clippers’ five-game road trip continues when they take on the Celtics on Thursday at TD Garden, and we have Clippers vs. Celtics predictions.

If you’re an NBA fan, this is one game you don’t want to miss, as this could be a preview of the NBA Finals.

The big question surrounding the Clippers was whether they would have their full complement of players available this season.

And even with a detailed load management schedule for their star forward Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are starting to climb up the Western Conference standings.

At 21-15, Los Angeles has won seven of its past 10 games.

In this preview, I’ll explain why the Celtics might need to be wary of the Clippers on Thursday night.

Clippers vs. Celtics odds

Spread: LAC +7 (-110) vs. BOS -7 (-110)

Moneyline: LAC (+215) vs. BOS (-260)

Total: Over 228 (-110) | Under 228 (-110)

Clippers vs. Celtics pick

Clippers +7 or better

Clippers vs. Celtics analysis

There’s a ton of parity in the NBA for the first time in many years.

And while the Celtics (25-10) might have the best record in the league, the Nets (23-12), Bucks (22-12), Cavaliers (22-13) and 76ers (20-13) are all legitimate contenders.

If we turn to the Western Conference, the Clippers trail the Denver Nuggets (22-12) and New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) by two games for the best record.

The Memphis Grizzlies are also in the mix at 20-13, while the Phoenix Suns (20-16) are still lurking despite being without some key players in their rotation.

Even after the five Western Conference teams I named, you still have to consider the Dallas Mavericks (19-16), who might have this season’s MVP in Luka Doncic.

And there’s also the defending champion Golden State Warriors (18-18), who would be the 10th seed in the playoff play-in tournament if the season ended today.

I’d hate to get ahead of myself, but if you’re trying to pick a team that can win the title, it’s best to start on defense.

The Clippers rank fourth in efficiency (106.7 points allowed per 100 possessions), even while stars Leonard and Paul George were in and out of the lineup.

At this point, Los Angeles is more focused on making it through the regular season without significant injuries.

However, this matchup against the Celtics should serve as an important barometer for the Clippers.

I suspect that much of the underlying metrics for the Clippers are suppressed because of their injuries earlier on. Thus, it’s more likely that the Celtics will be the more public side in this contest.

Our Action Labs database supports that assertion because Celtics currently have 70% of the ticket count but only 30% of the money wagered.

This is one of my favorite angles to play this season as underdogs, with at least a 10% edge in the wagered amount compared to the ticket count, are 115-95-7 for 10.22 units.

As a result, I like the value here with the visitors, so I’m happy to pocket the seven points.