Clippers vs. Nets prediction: Brooklyn’s offense can survive following Kyrie Irving trade

We have a Clippers vs. Nets prediction as Brooklyn gets set for life after Kyrie Irving.

Irving made a trade request three days ago after being unable to agree on a long-term contract extension with the Nets.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Irving’s camp wasn’t thrilled that the Nets’ multiyear offer wasn’t fully guaranteed for the final season.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes added that the contract included incentives for winning an NBA title.

Ohio sports betting is live – Check out our comprehensive guide on everything bettors need to know

Irving’s camp characterized the disagreement as “based on a principle” given his perceived quality as a player.

However, the reality is that his mercurial track record doesn’t offer much confidence that he’ll be available for his teammates.

On Sunday, the Nets traded Irving with Markieff Morris in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 first and second-round pick.

But before you assume that the Nets will lie down after losing a star player, I think the “next man up” theory certainly applies in this spot.

In this preview, I’ll explain how bettors can take advantage of Irving’s absence on Monday night.

Clippers vs. Nets odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: LAC -7.5 (-115) vs. BKYN +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: LAC (-300) vs. BKYN (+240)

Total: Over 220.5 (-110) | Under 220.5 (-110)

Clippers vs. Nets pick

ALT total over 219.5 points (-120)

Clippers vs. Nets analysis

There’s got to be some faction of the Nets organization and roster happy to see this Irving fiasco finally end.

I think there’s the feeling that a substantial weight has been lifted off the players.

In Irving’s case, the risk isn’t always worth the reward, as he has a history of leaving his teams in the lurch. But one thing Irving’s absence does create for the remaining Nets’ players is opportunity.

On Saturday, second-year guard Cam Thomas came off the bench to score a career-high 44 points on 16-of-23 shooting from the floor.

Brooklyn rallied from a 23-point deficit to defeat the Washington Wizards 125-123.

Every NBA roster has a player like Thomas who can step in and light it up. And since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury, we’ve seen a change in Brooklyn’s playing style.

The Nets are now playing more uptempo because they lack some of the efficiency Durant brings with his mid-range game.

Moreover, we’re also seeing the Nets resort to more 3-point attempts in Durant’s absence.

I think Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is just trying to make it to the trade deadline to figure out which players he’ll still have available on his roster.

The Nets may also decide to trade Durant should the opportunity arise.

As a result, I don’t think we’ll see Vaughn make too many changes to how the Nets are playing.

According to TeamRankings, over the Nets’ past three games, they rank 15th in pace, averaging 103.1 possessions per contest. Though over the entire season, Brooklyn ranks 24th with 101.9 possessions per game.

Following Durant’s injury on Jan. 8, the Nets rank 12th in 3-point attempts (34.1 per game). However, they’re 22nd in this category for the season, with 31.8 shots per game.

We’ve also seen the Nets profile more as an “under” team regarding the total. Under bettors are 28-23-1 in their games this season. Yet, over-bettors are now enjoying a 5-1 run in Brooklyn’s past six games.

With the Nets having to shuffle their lineup, the coaching staff is likely to put a greater emphasis on the effort his players are carrying into games.

As a result, I suspect we’ll see the Nets continue with this uptempo style, resulting in higher-scoring games.

The total for this game opened at 218.5 and has already been bet up two points.

While I’m disappointed in missing the best of the number, I recommend buying this down a point at -120 odds and playing the total over 219.5.