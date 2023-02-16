Clippers vs. Suns prediction: Well-rested Phoenix is ready for postseason push

We have a Clippers vs. Suns prediction as Phoenix hopes to build on its two-game winning streak.

At 32-27, the Suns are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, one game behind the third-seeded Kings and four games behind the second-seeded Grizzlies.

With 23 games left in the regular season, it’s not inconceivable that Phoenix makes a run up the standings. After all, the Suns are finally healthy again with Devin Booker and Chris Paul back in the lineup.

Later at the end of the month, they’ll even unveil their latest addition once Kevin Durant is cleared to play.

The future is bright for the Suns, who should be well-rested ahead of this matchup against the Clippers.

Clippers vs. Suns odds

Spread: LAC +1 (-112) vs. PHX -1 (-108)

Moneyline: LAC (-108) vs. PHX (-108)

Total: Over 221.5 (-110) | Under 221.5 (-110)

Clippers vs. Suns pick

Suns ML -108

Clippers vs. Suns analysis

The Suns are entirely different when they have the full complement of their roster on the floor. It’s without question that having quality players helps to enhance the performance of their veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Not only did the Suns win each of their past two games by double digits, but Paul averaged 14 assists during that span.

His ability to operate as a floor general and get his teammates open shots is why there’s excitement brewing in Phoenix for Durant’s debut.

But perhaps the area that sometimes doesn’t get enough credit is Phoenix’s defense. Per TeamRankings, the Suns sit sixth in defensive efficiency, allowing 108.9 points per 100 possession.

Last season, we saw the Suns’ head coach Monty Williams introduce an interesting defensive wrinkle where they’d switch from zone to man coverage after a certain number of passes by the opposition.

Stephen Garner of valleyofthesuns.com points out that this tactic helped confuse their opponents while the shot clock wound down.

Deandre Ayton plays a significant role in the Suns’ defensive scheme, given his ability to hedge on ball screens while simultaneously collapsing in the paint.

Initially, Ayton was rumored to be part of any trade deal that Phoenix would make. However, the Suns managed to hold on to him with the hopes of winning their first title.

The Clippers have struggled of late against some of the better defensive teams.

According to our Action Labs database, Los Angeles is just 2-6 against the spread (ATS) in its past eight games when facing a team with a defensive efficiency of 111 or better.

And with the Suns having played just two games over six days, they should be well-rested to put forth a solid defensive effort.

Bettors should pay close attention when the Suns have that much rest, as they’re 11-4 against the spread in this spot.

Both scenarios support my model, which makes Phoenix closer to a three-point favorite.

Given the current point spread with the Suns at -1, I recommend just backing them on the money line at -108 odds.