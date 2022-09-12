Provided by
NBA futures: Are the Celtics worthy favorites?
The same team that went to the NBA Finals last June has the bookmakers' attention for the upcoming season
Our first glimpse of the 2022-23 NBA championship odds saw Caesars Sportsbook list the Golden State Warriors as the favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Caesars released their odds May 30, before the start of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors.
Golden State went on to win the NBA Finals, but after a stellar offseason by the Celtics, Boston is now the favorite at +500 while Golden State has the second-shortest odds at +600.
I’ll look at the current contenders and assess whether the Celtics are worthy of having the shortest price on the board.
Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
|Boston Celtics
|+500
|Golden State Warriors
|+600
|Brooklyn Nets
|+750
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+750
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+800
|Phoenix Suns
|+1000
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1600
|Miami Heat
|+1600
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+1600
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+2000
|Denver Nuggets
|+2000
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2200
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+3500
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+3500
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+4000
|Toronto Raptors
|+4000
|Chicago Bulls
|+5000
|Atlanta Hawks
|+5000
|New York Knicks
|+10000
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+12500
|Charlotte Hornets
|+15000
|Sacramento Kings
|+30000
|Washington Wizards
|+30000
|Detroit Pistons
|+50000
|Utah Jazz
|+50000
|Indiana Pacers
|+50000
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+50000
|Orlando Magic
|+100000
|Houston Rockets
|+100000
|San Antonio Spurs
|+100000
The Favorites
Boston Celtics +500
Boston held a 2-1 lead against the Warriors in the NBA Finals but lost by no fewer than 10 points in the following three games. Golden State’s suffocating defense was too much to overcome as it held the Celtics under 100 points in their four losses.
One thing that didn’t get enough attention was how the Warriors dominated the Celtics on the glass throughout the series. Golden State’s ability to get second-chance points is why it ultimately prevailed.
Surprisingly, the Celtics didn’t address their rebounding during the offseason but did manage to add point guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Danilo Gallinari. Brogdon provides the Celtics with another ball-handler, while Gallinari — when he’s able to return from his knee injury — provides a perimeter threat for an offense that seemed to stagnate at times against the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
It’ll be interesting to see if Boston opts to go with a smaller lineup with Brogdon and Marcus Smart playing together in the backcourt. However, I would’ve liked to see a more significant commitment in the frontcourt defensively if the Celtics plan on slowing down a team with the quality of the Warriors.
Golden State Warriors +600
The Warriors already took care of business by locking up key players such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson under contract. Golden State can essentially run it back with the same unit after losing only reserves Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. during the offseason.
By no means does my description of Payton and Porter as reserve players mean that they lack quality. The reality is they weren’t starters, and I think Golden State has enough depth on its roster to withstand their departures.
The Warriors also added free agents Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. But given how well the Warriors have done over the years in the draft, they’re well stocked with the likes of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody, who should be ready to play to take on more prominent roles within the team.
To be the champ, you have to beat the champ.
As a result, I wouldn’t be so quick to downgrade the Warriors’ chances of winning their fifth title in nine years.
The Long Shot
Cleveland Cavaliers +4000
If you’re looking for a long shot, you might want to take a chance with the Cavaliers. Cleveland acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell via trade with the Utah Jazz. The Cavaliers were the third-best team in their conference in defensive efficiency, according to TeamRankings.com. I think they could be set up to make even more moves if necessary at the trade deadline.
The futures market tends to be very top-heavy, with NBA clubs in an arms race to form their super teams. But Cleveland fits the profile of a team that can take the next step, given its defensive prowess.
It’s worth noting that the Celtics and Warriors finished the season tied for first in defensive efficiency. However, it wasn’t until January, when the Celtics fully committed to their defense, that we saw them climb up the power rankings.
I’m always looking for defensive sleepers in NBA futures, and at 40-1, I think the Cavaliers can follow the blueprint the Celtics and Warriors laid out to be a legitimate contender for the NBA title.