NBA futures: Are the Celtics worthy favorites?

Our first glimpse of the 2022-23 NBA championship odds saw Caesars Sportsbook list the Golden State Warriors as the favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Caesars released their odds May 30, before the start of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors.

Golden State went on to win the NBA Finals, but after a stellar offseason by the Celtics, Boston is now the favorite at +500 while Golden State has the second-shortest odds at +600.

I’ll look at the current contenders and assess whether the Celtics are worthy of having the shortest price on the board.

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Boston Celtics +500 Golden State Warriors +600 Brooklyn Nets +750 Milwaukee Bucks +750 Los Angeles Clippers +800 Phoenix Suns +1000 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 Miami Heat +1600 Los Angeles Lakers +1600 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 Denver Nuggets +2000 Dallas Mavericks +2200 New Orleans Pelicans +3500 Minnesota Timberwolves +3500 Cleveland Cavaliers +4000 Toronto Raptors +4000 Chicago Bulls +5000 Atlanta Hawks +5000 New York Knicks +10000 Portland Trail Blazers +12500 Charlotte Hornets +15000 Sacramento Kings +30000 Washington Wizards +30000 Detroit Pistons +50000 Utah Jazz +50000 Indiana Pacers +50000 Oklahoma City Thunder +50000 Orlando Magic +100000 Houston Rockets +100000 San Antonio Spurs +100000

The Favorites

Boston Celtics +500

Boston held a 2-1 lead against the Warriors in the NBA Finals but lost by no fewer than 10 points in the following three games. Golden State’s suffocating defense was too much to overcome as it held the Celtics under 100 points in their four losses.

One thing that didn’t get enough attention was how the Warriors dominated the Celtics on the glass throughout the series. Golden State’s ability to get second-chance points is why it ultimately prevailed.

Surprisingly, the Celtics didn’t address their rebounding during the offseason but did manage to add point guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Danilo Gallinari. Brogdon provides the Celtics with another ball-handler, while Gallinari — when he’s able to return from his knee injury — provides a perimeter threat for an offense that seemed to stagnate at times against the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

It’ll be interesting to see if Boston opts to go with a smaller lineup with Brogdon and Marcus Smart playing together in the backcourt. However, I would’ve liked to see a more significant commitment in the frontcourt defensively if the Celtics plan on slowing down a team with the quality of the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors +600

The Warriors already took care of business by locking up key players such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson under contract. Golden State can essentially run it back with the same unit after losing only reserves Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. during the offseason.

By no means does my description of Payton and Porter as reserve players mean that they lack quality. The reality is they weren’t starters, and I think Golden State has enough depth on its roster to withstand their departures.

The Warriors also added free agents Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. But given how well the Warriors have done over the years in the draft, they’re well stocked with the likes of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody, who should be ready to play to take on more prominent roles within the team.

To be the champ, you have to beat the champ.

As a result, I wouldn’t be so quick to downgrade the Warriors’ chances of winning their fifth title in nine years.

The Long Shot

Cleveland Cavaliers +4000

If you’re looking for a long shot, you might want to take a chance with the Cavaliers. Cleveland acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell via trade with the Utah Jazz. The Cavaliers were the third-best team in their conference in defensive efficiency, according to TeamRankings.com. I think they could be set up to make even more moves if necessary at the trade deadline.

The futures market tends to be very top-heavy, with NBA clubs in an arms race to form their super teams. But Cleveland fits the profile of a team that can take the next step, given its defensive prowess.

It’s worth noting that the Celtics and Warriors finished the season tied for first in defensive efficiency. However, it wasn’t until January, when the Celtics fully committed to their defense, that we saw them climb up the power rankings.

I’m always looking for defensive sleepers in NBA futures, and at 40-1, I think the Cavaliers can follow the blueprint the Celtics and Warriors laid out to be a legitimate contender for the NBA title.