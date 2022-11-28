Hawks vs. 76ers prediction: Philadelphia has a fighting chance despite its key injuries

After winning two games in Orlando, the Philadelphia 76ers return home to take on the Atlanta Hawks.

The 76ers have been without some key players, as James Harden and Tyrese Maxey aren’t expected to return from injury until December.

Joel Embiid is also nursing an injury after missing the past four games with a sprained foot.

However, those key absences might serve the 76ers well down the road. After all, they’ve won six of their past eight games, including an impressive 115-106 victory over the Nets.

I’ll explore why the 76ers could pull off another victory even if they remain short-handed on Monday night.

Hawks vs. 76ers odds

Spread: PHI +1 (-110) vs. PHI -1 (-110)

Moneyline: PHI (-105) vs. PHI (-115)

Total: Over 221 (-110) | Under 221 (-110)

Hawks vs. 76ers pick

76ers ML -115

Hawks vs. 76ers analysis

If you’re 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, you have to be pleased with what you’ve gotten out of the rest of your team despite having your star players sidelined with injuries.

Throughout the season, the 76ers rank 29th in points off the bench.

Thus, you have to think that if he can get his team to buy more into ball movement and sharing of the basketball, that strategy could pay dividends.

The key for this game will likely come down to pace. Atlanta wants to play up-tempo, given that it ranks sixth with 105.7 possessions per game.

You can also expect a firm commitment on the defensive end from this Philadelphia team. The 76ers rank fourth overall in defensive efficiency, allowing 105.6 points per 100 possessions.

And when playing in front of their home fans, the 76ers improve to 103.2 points per 100 possessions.

Philadelphia does an excellent job defending the 3-point line as it ranks first in opponent 3-point field goals (10.1), first in opponent 3-point percentage (31.1%) and seventh in opponent 3-point attempts (32.5).

Moreover, they’ll likely fancy their chances against a Hawks team tied for last in the league in 3-point field goals (9.6) and 29th in attempts (29.7).

If the 76ers can succeed on the perimeter, they stand an excellent chance of winning this game.

The teams split the first two meetings, and it’s no surprise that in the game in which Atlanta emerged victorious, it held Philadelphia to six 3-pointers from the perimeter.

And given the structure of how these teams play, I think the Hawks could find things more difficult if they can’t do a better job of creating a margin with the 3-point shot.

As a result, I think the 76ers are the better side in this matchup — mainly if Embiid can return on Monday night.