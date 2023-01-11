Hawks vs. Bucks prediction: our best bet for Wednesday’s NBA showcase

Before tonight’s prime-time NBA showcase tips off, we’re set to provide our Hawks vs. Bucks prediction and best bet.

Milwaukee enters tonight’s game with a 26-14 record, good for third place in the conference, and winners of three of four. Atlanta, meanwhile, is 19-21 (ninth in the conference) after losing five of their past seven games.

Our review of the Best Sports Betting Sites

As it stands, the Bucks are a consensus two-and-a-half-point road favorite on Wednesday with the total set at 236.5 points. Those interested in the home underdogs can take the points or +115 on the moneyline.

Get the latest surrounding Ohio legalized sports betting

Don’t miss out on this outstanding BetMGM Welcome Offer for January 2023

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction + Best Bet

Total Under 236.5 Points (-110)

I was a touch surprised to see a total this high as I rate this matchup a sneaky under spot.

Respected bettors appear to agree with that assertion as money continues to flow in on that side of the total. As of this writing, the under in Atlanta has received only 44 percent of all bets, but 88 percent of the total handle, according to the Action Network PRO report.

Beyond that fact, these sides possess superior defenses and should effectively limit the opposing offenses. Milwaukee ranks third in adjusted defensive rating, per dunksandthrees.com.

As for the Hawks offense, they sit a disappointing 22nd in adjusted offensive rating and have struggled of late to rack up points against top defensive units.

Since Dec. 1, the Hawks have played five games against sides ranking 10th or better in adjusted defensive rating and have scored only 105.4 points per game, down almost 10 points from their season-long average.

Even though the Hawks played only one of those games at home, that’s still a steep mountain to climb if the Hawks hope to score enough to help send this game over the total.

On the flip-side, Milwaukee’s offense has failed to keep pace with their defense and shouldn’t accomplish much tonight in the Peach State. Although they face a Hawks defense that is 17th in adjusted defensive rating, the Bucks rank 24th in adjusted offensive rating, again per dunksandthrees.com.

Plus, in three games this season against the Hawks, Milwaukee has averaged only 109 points per game, down from a season-long average of 112.4, and surpassed 110 points only once.

Further, Atlanta has demonstrated an ability to limit poor offenses at home. In seven games this season against current bottom-10 adjusted offensive rating sides, head coach Nate McMillan’s side is allowing 109.2 points per game, down from a season-long average of 116.4.

Based on those factors, the only path to an over here is if the Hawks run rampant against an outstanding Bucks defense. Given the low likelihood of that event, back this game to stay under a high total.