Heat vs. Lakers prediction: our best bet for Wednesday’s NBA contest

Ahead of LeBron James’ return to South Beach, we’re set to offer a Heat vs. Lakers prediction for Wednesday’s NBA slate.

Last night in Orlando, Los Angeles secured a 129-110 victory over the Magic and now face the Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. Looking to win their second straight game, the Lakers face a Heat team that has won five of their past seven games to move into eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Get the latest on Massachusetts Sports Betting

As it stands, the Heat are a sizable eight-and-a-half-point favorite against the Lakers with the game total set at 226.5 points. Those interested in the Lakers winning outright can get +260 on the moneyline.

Our review of the Best Sports Betting Mobile Applications – December 2022

Heat vs. Lakers Prediction + Best Bet

Total Under 226.5 Points (-110)

I’m hesitant to put any amount of faith in a Lakers defense that has looked unimpressive this season, but perhaps they show something against a weak Heat offense.

Coming off a 129-point output against a Magic team with defense as strong as a piece of paper, the Lakers should come back down to Earth tonight. Entering tonight’s game, the Heat rank eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency, per dunksandthrees.com, while simultaneously surrendering the fourth-fewest points per game in the association.

Further, if you examine Miami’s defensive efforts at home against teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the results are further encouraging. While the sample isn’t the largest — only three games qualify this season — the Heat have allowed just over 107 non-overtime points per game across those three matchups.

On the flip-side, I rate this game as a fantastic sell-high spot on a Lakers offense that has faced some relatively weak defenses of late. Three of their past four games have come against teams with adjusted defensive ratings of 23rd or worse while the best defense it has faced in that timeframe (the Mavericks) sit 12th in that span.

But, when the Lakers have to face a top-10 defense, the offensive results leave a lot to be desired.

Through nine games this season against the current top-10 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to dunksandthrees.com, the Lakers are averaging only 108 non-overtime points per game with opponents limiting them to 105 points or fewer in six of seven games that didn’t go to overtime.

That said, bettors should expect this Heat offense to continue their offensive struggles. Miami is a dismal 28th in adjusted offensive efficiency and ranks dead last in points per game.

For all of the Lakers’ defensive issues this season — they’re 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency — they’ve actually proved all right against bad offenses. Through 10 games against the current bottom-10 in adjusted offensive efficiency, the Lakers are allowing 113.4 points per game, down from a season-long average of 117.8 points per game.

As a function of those metrics, I’ll back the under here so long as it remains available at -120 or better.