Heat vs. Nuggets prediction: how we’re betting Monday’s NBA TV showcase

Before tonight’s marquee NBA contest on South Beach, we’re set to provide our Heat vs. Nuggets prediction and best bet.

The Heat enter this game on a strong run, having won three straight games and four of their past six, including an overtime win Saturday at the Magic. The Nuggets, led by MVP favorite Nikola Jokic, have maintained their standing as the best of the West despite an average 2-2 record over their past four.

Most recently, Denver captured a convincing 14-point road win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Heat are one-and-a-half point home favorites with the total set at 220.5. Bettors interested in the Nuggets can take the point-and-a-half at -110 or the moneyline at -105.

Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction + Best Bet

Total Under 220.5 Points (-110)

This total shapes up as a Pros vs. Joes play based on early betting trends, so do yourself a favor and align with the experts.

As of this writing, the under has received only 38 percent of all bets, according to the Action Network PRO report. However, in terms of the handle percentage, the under has taken 98 percent of the money.

While those figures will likely close in as tip-off approaches, that’s still a sizable gap in terms of respected money.

Beyond that simple fact, the way these teams match up with one another also supports a low-scoring contest.

The Heat have played outstanding defense both for the season as a whole and in recent contests. As it stands, Miami sits fourth in adjusted defensive rating, having faced the 16th-most difficult strength of schedule in terms of opposing offenses, per dunksandthrees.com.

Shrink the sample down to their past five games and bettors will find the Heat are sixth in defensive rating, per nba.com. Over their past 10 games, head coach Erik Spoelstra’s side is third in defensive rating behind only Cleveland and Milwaukee.

Although the Nuggets are one of the best offenses in the league, sitting third in adjusted defensive rating, a large chunk of that rating is based on how well they perform at home.

When playing in Denver, the Nuggets average 121.4 points per game, the second-best mark in the association.

However, when they play away from home, that average drops to 112.4 points per game, which is good for 18th in the association.

Consider only their eight road games against teams with a current top-10 adjusted defensive rating and the average drops further to 111.3 points per game with the Nuggets failing to reach 110 points in three of eight contests.

At the same time, Miami’s offense is nothing special. The Heat are 27th in adjusted offensive rating both for the season and over their past 10 games.

Even though Denver is an average 15th in adjusted defensive rating, they’ve shown they can limit weak offenses.

In 19 games this season against the current bottom 10 in adjusted offensive rating, Denver is allowing only 110.2 points per game, down from a season-long average of 112.9.

Thus, bank on a low-scoring game tonight and bet this as long as it stays at 220 or better.