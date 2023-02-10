Hornets vs. Celtics prediction: It’s time to target this first-half play

We have a Hornets vs. Celtics prediction as Charlotte tries to snap a five-game losing streak.

It’s been a brutal campaign for the Hornets, who are 15-41 on the year. There aren’t a lot of positives about this Charlotte team that’s struggled to craft any identity this season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. remains sidelined, and his average of 20 points per game is a significant loss for the Hornets.

If we turn to the Celtics, they have their own injury concerns.

Ohio sports betting is live – Check out our comprehensive guide on everything bettors need to know

Jaylen Brown is out after taking an elbow to his face, Marcus Smart remains sidelined with an ankle injury and Jayson Tatum is questionable with a non-COVID-related illness.

Yet, despite not having Smart available and losing Brown in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the 76ers, the Celtics got 41 points from their bench.

Boston opened as 10.5-point favorites against the Hornets, and that number is starting to tick up.

But with Tatum added to the injury report, I’m not sure I’m ready to lay double digits with the Celtics in this spot.

Hornets vs. Celtics odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: CHA +10.5 (-110) vs. BOS -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CHA (+400) vs. BOS (-550)

Total: Over 225.5 (-110) | Under 225.5 (-110)

Hornets vs. Celtics pick

Celtics -5.5

Hornets vs. Celtics analysis

It’s always important to strike the right balance with your wagers. You’ve got to be flexible with your wagering style, which is why a first-half stake with Boston offers some intrigue.

Generally, if you’re backing a short-handed team, you’re better off doing so at home, where the players can draw some energy from the crowd.

This Celtics bench is still pretty deep, and according to NBA.com, they’re one of 11 teams with an above-average plus-minus (0.7) mark in the league.

That depth was fully displayed against the 76ers as Blake Griffin came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers.

Overall, the Celtics finished with 19 3-pointers in the game.

Boston’s perimeter game can pose a problem for Charlotte because the Celtics (15.6) are averaging almost five more 3-pointers than the Hornets (10.7).

That difference of roughly 18 points is a decent margin for any team to overcome. It also doesn’t help that opposing teams have the sixth-highest number of 3-point field goals when facing the Hornets.

Charlotte has been abysmal against the spread in the first half throughout this campaign.

Our Action Labs database shows that their 18-37-1 (-20.48 units) mark is the worst in the league.

Moreover, we’re also catching them coming off an ATS cover, and there have only been two instances this season when they had back-to-back covers.

After shopping around, BetMGM has the best line, with the Celtics laying -5.5 points.